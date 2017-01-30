Statement by the Honourable Melanie Joly on yesterday's shooting at a Quebec City mosque

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - Department of Canadian Heritage

I condemn last night's attack on the Centre culturel islamique de Québec in Québec City. This was a deplorable attack on a place of refuge and worship, and I am saddened to see such a violent act against members of our Muslim communities.

Our government is committed to building a diverse, inclusive and welcoming society that promotes respect for all, regardless of faith or ethnicity.

Canada has been home to Muslim communities since Confederation, and their invaluable contributions have helped shape our identity. As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism, I offer my thoughts to the victims' loved ones, the wounded and the Muslim communities. In the face of fear and intolerance, we must remain strong and united.

