Statement by Minister Joly on the Celebration of Christmas by Orthodox Christians and Eastern Catholics

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Jan. 9, 2017) -

This week, Orthodox Christians and Eastern Catholics in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Christmas-one of the most important celebrations in the Christian tradition, second only to Easter. While most Canadians celebrate Christmas on December 25, Armenian Orthodox Christians in Canada celebrate Christmas Day on January 6, and many other Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 7. The Orthodox and Eastern Catholic churches are rich with Christmas traditions, and many Canadians will spend the day exchanging gifts, visiting neighbours, singing hymns and enjoying Christmas dinner with their loved ones.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and the minister responsible for multiculturalism, I want to extend my warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Christmas this week and wish you a happy new year.

