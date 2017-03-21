Statement by Minister Joly on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) -

On March 21, people in Canada and around the world mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The day was declared by the United Nations in 1966 in memory of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, in which South African police opened fire on unarmed anti-apartheid demonstrators and killed 69 people.

Racism - wherever it happens - devalues individuals, divides communities, and breeds fear and animosity throughout society. As former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon said, "An assault on one minority community is an attack on all."

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Multiculturalism, I urge Canadians to stand against racism and all forms of discrimination, and to continue to build an inclusive, welcoming country where everyone is free to flourish. We know we are stronger precisely because of our differences, not despite them.

