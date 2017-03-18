Statement by Minister Qualtrough Celebrating Team Canada at the Austria 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 18, 2017) - Today, 110 Canadian athletes and 38 coaches and mission staff, from all 12 provincial and territorial Special Olympics chapters, will walk proudly into the opening ceremonies of the Austria 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Graz and Schladming, Austria.

The Government of Canada is pleased to support our Special Olympics Canada athletes. On behalf of all Canadians, I wish our team the very best as they compete over the next six days in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating.

These athletes and their stories demonstrate the transformative power of sport and its impact on individuals, their families and the places they call home. We know that all Canadians benefit when we work together to get more people active through sport, and build a Canada that is inclusive of persons with disabilities and embraces the abilities of all of our citizens.

As Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, I encourage all Canadians to show their support today for our Special Olympic Team Canada by posting an encouraging message or photo on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #SOTeamCanada17.

Go Canada Go!

For more information on Special Olympics Team Canada at the Games in Austria, visit teamcanada.specialolympics.ca.

