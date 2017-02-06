Statement by Minister Qualtrough on the Selection of Isabelle Charest as Canada's Chef de Mission for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 6, 2017) - On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate Isabelle Charest on her selection as Chef de Mission for Team Canada at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. The Canadian Olympic Committee has made a wonderful choice in Isabelle.

Isabelle is a pioneer in the sport of short track speed skating, both in Canada and internationally. Her three medals from three Olympic Games have shown many athletes-especially those from Quebec-that reaching for their podium dreams is possible.

In her post-competition life, Isabelle has been an unwavering supporter of our athletes through her ongoing involvement with the Canadian Olympic Committee in a variety of roles-including as Chef de Mission at the Lillehammer 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games and Assistant Chef de Mission at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

I know that Isabelle will bring a focus to the final phase of planning leading into PyeongChang for our athletes, coaches and the dedicated supporters behind the team. Under her leadership, Team Canada will start to form an identity over the next year as athletes secure their spot, sharpen their focus toward the Games, and work every day to be ready to fully realize their Olympic moment.

Isabelle, please know that all of Canada, 36 million strong, are behind you and your teammates leading up to and throughout the Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

