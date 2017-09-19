State's Largest Multi-College-and-University Student Startup Competition Names Pitch Teams

Hosted by HUBweek, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge's Beantown Throwdown Adds Top VC to Opening Panel

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 19, 2017) - Student entrepreneurs from Massachusetts' top colleges and universities will gather at City Hall Plaza on October 13 for the fifth annual Beantown Throwdown, the state's largest multi-school startup pitch-off.

Presented by HUBweek and hosted by the MIT Enterprise Forum (MITEF) of Cambridge, the Beantown Throwdown is a signature event of Boston's weeklong, city-wide festival celebrating the region's innovation and creativity. HUBweek was founded by The Boston Globe, Harvard University, Massachusetts General Hospital and MIT.

The 2017 Beantown Throwdown features teams from Babson College, Berklee College of Music, Boston College, Boston University, Brandeis University, Harvard University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (MCPHS), MIT, Northeastern University, Tufts University, UMass Boston, and Wentworth Institute of Technology.

This year's competing student startups include:

The event will be moderated by Boston Globe Innovation Economy columnist and Innovation Leader co-founder and editor, Scott Kirsner. Always a highlight, Scott will lead a brief discussion on entrepreneurship with local business leaders, investors and innovators. Just announced, Launch Capital Venture Partner Woody Benson will join panelists Dave Balter, CEO, Mylestone; and Emily Levy, CEO & co-founder, Mighty Well (2016 Beantown Throwdown winner).

During the event, each team will make a three-minute pitch and then be interviewed by Scott and the panel. After all the teams have presented, Beantown Throwdown attendees will each "invest" $1 million dollars of MITEF Money in the companies that most impressed them. The companies that attract the three largest investments of MITEF Money will be declared the winners. In addition to bragging rights, those startups will also receive prizes donated by a range of organizations supporting the Boston-area's innovation community.

"What began five years ago as a two-school rivalry -- the Crimson and Cardinal Showdown -- has grown to become the state's premier student entrepreneurial competition involving a dozen of Massachusetts' top public and private colleges and universities," said Katja Wald, executive director, MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge. "Each year's standing-room-only crowd really enjoys watching the student startup teams showcase their ideas to executives, investors and other leaders from within the state's technology and innovation community."

First Prize: $12.5K of legal services from Morse Barnes-Brown & Pendleton (MBBP); 2-hour lunch/PR brainstorming session with CHEN PR; HUBweek Change-Maker profile; and a guaranteed place at the MITEF Cambridge Startup Spotlight event in June 2018.

Second Prize: $7.5K of legal services from MBBP; 2-hour lunch/PR brainstorming session with CHEN PR; a feature in a HUBweek winners blog post; a guaranteed place at the MITEF Cambridge Startup Spotlight event in June 2018.

Third Prize: $5K of legal services from MBBP; a feature in a HUBweek winners blog post; a guaranteed place at the MITEF Cambridge Startup Spotlight event in June 2018.

Additionally, all teams will receive a one-year membership to the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge.

HUBweek Presents: The Beantown Throwdown, hosted by the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge

Friday, October 13

5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

The Hub, City Hall Plaza, Boston

The event is free, but fills quickly. Registration is required: Registration and Information.

