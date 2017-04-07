StatPro to acquire UBS Delta

DATELINE--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - StatPro Group plc ( AIM : SOG) ("StatPro", "the Group"), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analysis and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, has agreed to buy from UBS, its risk and performance analytics service, UBS Delta.

UBS Delta will enable StatPro to extend its risk and performance analytics service from the middle office to the front office of asset managers.

The acquisition is phased over three to five years as StatPro incorporates UBS Delta's functionality into its flagship product, StatPro Revolution.

Throughout the transition, and until StatPro has fully integrated UBS Delta's functionality, UBS will continue to operate and support UBS Delta for its clients.

Justin Wheatley, StatPro CEO, commented:

"This acquisition transforms our scale and capabilities and we are delighted to be working with such a highly esteemed team. It will also enable us to offer a significantly enhanced product capability for all our clients.

"The award winning UBS Delta platform will be maintained for the next five years while we incorporate the unique UBS Delta functionality into our flagship cloud platform, StatPro Revolution. All the UBS Delta clients will be supported fully and their current processes preserved until they are ready to migrate to StatPro Revolution."

Hishaam Caramanli, Global Head Securities eCommerce, UBS Investment Bank commented:

"We are incredibly proud of UBS Delta, our award winning risk and performance analytics platform, and the talented team of people that provide this service to our clients.

"We are delighted to have entered into a transaction with StatPro, a leader in this market with the technical experience and growth capital to enhance the platform and create a next generation experience for our clients."

Clients of UBS Delta

UBS will continue to operate and support the UBS Delta service for its clients until StatPro has enhanced its award winning performance and risk platform, StatPro Revolution, so that it reaches functional parity with the UBS Delta service.

It is estimated that this process will take approximately three years. Following that, UBS Delta clients will be able to migrate to StatPro and upgrade to the newly enhanced service.

UBS Delta capabilities

UBS Delta has proven to be best in class for risk for asset managers with a special focus on fixed income attribution and risk. The quality and precision of the analysis provided makes UBS Delta stand out. The strong team of professionals that are behind the service have the knowledge and experience to make a real difference to StatPro. The way risk and performance is used in the front office of asset managers is functionally different to the way the middle office works, which is StatPro's traditional market. Adding UBS Delta's capabilities broadens StatPro's potential market.

About StatPro

StatPro is a global provider of award winning portfolio analytics solutions for the investment community. The Group's cloud-based platform provides vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. This multi-asset class analytics platform helps StatPro's clients increase assets under management, improve client service, meet tough regulations and reduce costs.

The Group's integrated and global data coverage includes over 3.2 million securities such as equities, bonds, mutual funds, FX rates, futures, options, OTCs, sector classifications and much else besides. StatPro also covers most families of benchmarks including MSCI, FTSE, Russell, NASDAQ and the open source Freedom Index.

StatPro has grown its Annualized Recurring Revenue from less than £1 million in 1999 to around £53 million following the acquisition of UBS Delta. The Group has operations in Europe, North America, South Africa, Asia and Australia, with hundreds of clients in 38 countries around the world. Approximately 80% of recurring revenues are generated outside the UK. StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.