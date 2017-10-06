Stay Safe, Drive Sober This Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

OAKVILLE, ON--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - As Canadians gather to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, MADD Canada and Allstate Insurance Company of Canada are asking everyone to protect themselves and one another against impaired driving.

"Please arrange a sober ride home if you are going to be drinking or consuming drugs this holiday weekend," said MADD Canada National President Patricia Hynes-Coates. "Driving while impaired is never worth the risk to you, your passengers or others sharing the road with you."

Every day, on average, four people are killed and 175 are injured in crashes involving alcohol and/or drugs. MADD Canada, its volunteers across the country, community partners and corporate sponsors such as Allstate Canada, encourage Canadians to protect themselves and one another:

don't drive impaired;

don't ride with drivers who are impaired;

if you see a driver you suspect is impaired, call 911 and report it to police.

"The hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries caused each year by impaired driving are completely preventable," said Allstate Insurance Company of Canada President and CEO Ryan Michel. "Allstate Canada and our Agents join MADD Canada in urging Canadians to help keep our roads safe from impaired driving by planning ahead for a sober ride home."

However you are celebrating the long weekend, make a sober ride home your priority. Call an Uber or a cab, arrange a designated driver, take public transit or stay the night. Revelers looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, MADD Canada's Official Designated Driving App. Visit https://www.uber.com/partner/en-ca/madd-canada/ for more information.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in more than 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

About Allstate Insurance Company of Canada

Allstate Insurance Company of Canada is one of the country's leading producers and distributors of home and auto insurance products, serving Canadians since 1953. The company strives to keep its customers in "Good Hands®" as well as its employees, and has been listed five years in a row on the Best Employers in Canada list. Allstate Canada is committed to making a positive difference in the communities in which it operates and has partnered with organizations such as MADD Canada, United Way and Junior Achievement. To learn more about Allstate Canada, visit www.allstate.ca.