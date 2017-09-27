StayCurrent: 1E announces comprehensive Windows Servicing Suite Update at Microsoft Ignite

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Today at Microsoft Ignite and Envision 2017, 1E, which provides the only software lifecycle automation solutions that can handle both routine IT tasks and emergency actions in real time, announced four major enhancements to its Windows management solution, Windows Servicing Suite (WSS).

The new WSS features include:

Comprehensive automation for Windows servicing . End-users can now automatically rebuild their PCs with a clean Windows installation, migrate to Windows 10, manage patching, perform BIOS to UEFI conversion for all enterprise hardware, or have a new computer provisioned, without the need for IT engineer involvement.

. End-users can now automatically rebuild their PCs with a clean Windows installation, migrate to Windows 10, manage patching, perform BIOS to UEFI conversion for all enterprise hardware, or have a new computer provisioned, without the need for IT engineer involvement. Windows Servicing Assistant . This new tool supports migrations and rebuilds wherever the user may be -- at home, in a remote office, or at the local coffee shop.

. This new tool supports migrations and rebuilds wherever the user may be -- at home, in a remote office, or at the local coffee shop. Application Migration Intelligence. The only tool available that uses actual usage data to automatically ensure end-user applications are re-installed, updated or replaced during a migration, ensuring end users can get back to their work as soon as possible. This radically simplifies the complex task of rationalizing the many different applications and versions deployed -- critical for reducing application sprawl and improving security resilience.

The only tool available that uses actual usage data to automatically ensure end-user applications are re-installed, updated or replaced during a migration, ensuring end users can get back to their work as soon as possible. This radically simplifies the complex task of rationalizing the many different applications and versions deployed -- critical for reducing application sprawl and improving security resilience. Real-time endpoint automation. 1E's Tachyon is now integrated into WSS. Tachyon delivers real-time query and change capabilities to IT estates regardless of size, scaling to millions of endpoints, including IoT and mobile. As part of WSS, Tachyon allows IT to plan OS or application deployments, troubleshoot issues or take immediate action to remediate a compromise such as WannaCry.

"As the majority of organizations prepare for a 2018 Windows 10 migration, many are becoming increasingly aware of the servicing demands that come with the enhanced OS," said Sumir Karayi, Founder and CEO, 1E. "1E has updated its Windows Servicing Suite to further help IT departments meet these challenges, and fully stay current on software, through automation."

One company that has leveraged 1E's Windows Servicing Suite is Schneider Electric, a global specialist in energy management and automation with operations in more than 100 countries. "We needed a complementary, automated way to accelerate our Windows 10 migration," said Michal Lackovic, Program Manager at Schneider Electric. "That's where 1E's Windows Servicing Suite came into the picture." In addition to speeding up Schneider Electric's rollout, 1E enabled the company to streamline its infrastructure, and save hundreds of thousands of euros annually.

Visit 1E's Microsoft Ignite booth #1135 for a live demonstration of all its Windows management solutions, or visit https://www.1e.com/products/windows-servicing-suite/.

About 1E

In an age where every business depends on software for its daily operations, only 1E's Software Lifecycle Automation solutions allow companies to fully automate routine IT tasks and respond to infrastructure emergencies in real time. 1E's solutions enhance Microsoft's SCCM and complement other device management platforms to manage the entire software lifecycle -- request, acquire, deploy, secure, retire -- and allow IT teams to work faster and stay focused on business-critical innovation. 1,700+ customers around the world, including Verizon Wireless, Dell, ING, Nestlé, BNP Paribas and Ford Motor Company, rely on 1E to gain unprecedented insight and control over their IT estates. Learn more at www.1E.com or follow @1E_Global.