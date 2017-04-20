StayinFront and SouthTrade International Toast to a New Partnership

Australian distributor of premium spirits selects StayinFront's mobile SaaS CRM, retail execution and analytics solution to increase productivity, insights and sales

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - StayinFront, the global leader of mobile cloud-based field force automation solutions, announced today that SouthTrade International, an Australian distributor of well-known global alcoholic beverage brands, Southern Comfort, Green Fairy, Fireball, Limoncello, Patron, and Titos, has chosen StayinFront TouchCG® to support its field sales team.

SouthTrade cited StayinFront' s deep understanding of the Australian drinks industry, its award-winning mobile cloud-based products and its proven ability to deliver CRM, retail execution and data-driven selling tools specifically configured for the drinks industry, as key factors for selecting StayinFront.

To increase field productivity, SouthTrade is equipping its field team with StayinFront TouchCG® with Touch Analytics™. The mobile SaaS solution provides full CRM and retail execution functionality with real-time, integrated sales data to support on and off-premise merchandising and selling activities. Using TouchCG, field reps will quickly perform distribution audits, create suggested orders based on inventory gaps or in-field opportunities, and submit perfect orders directly to wholesalers.

Dynamic dashboards provide reps with a real-time view of their performance against their target KPIs at the individual outlet level, as well as territory level. Additionally, the management team will leverage the powerful analytics, reporting and communication tools in StayinFront EdgeCG® to explore data and identify trends and exceptions, set new actions in motion, and monitor and measure performance.

StayinFront has been endorsed by the drinks association for its best-in-class technology and services and recognized by industry analysts for its mobile CRM, retail execution, guided selling and user experience, Businesses of all sizes -- from global Fortune 100 companies and distributors to niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations -- have implemented StayinFront solutions to standardize best practices, improve visibility and increase selling opportunities.

"We are impressed with StayinFront's unmatched credentials and deep engagement with the Australian drinks industry," remarked Richard Scott, National Sales Manager, SouthTrade International. "Our sales team will have the best-of-breed tools and data at their fingertips to work more efficiently, identify more opportunities and sell more effectively."

"We are pleased to be deploying StayinFront for SouthTrade International, one of Australia's leading spirits distributors," said Clarence Dent, Managing Director at StayinFront Australia. "Our globally recognized, mobile, cloud-based SFA and CRM solutions will empower their field force to drive productivity and gain actionable insight to sell more effectively."

About SouthTrade International

SouthTrade International is a creator and developer of robust, long-term luxury and specialist beverage brands in Australia and New Zealand. A subsidiary of Sazerac, a US based distiller, SouthTrade is an independent, forward-thinking sales and marketing company with a strong and committed distribution and sales network. Founded in 2002, SouthTrade has now grown to a position where it represents some of the most prestigious drinks brands in the world. In recent years, the business has secured distribution through independent bottle ships and chain groups, including major retailers.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit http://stayinfront.com.