StayinFront Enterprise Social Tool Named Among Most Innovative Services by PM360 Magazine

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - January 03, 2017) - StayinFront, a global leader in mobile SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that it has been selected as one of the most innovative services of the year by PM360 in its annual Innovations issue.

StayinFront was recognized for its new social messaging tool, StayinFront Chat™, which allows users to collaborate and share information with colleagues across the organization in real time. Through tight integration with StayinFront TouchRx®, StayinFront Chat automatically manages users and creates channels for territories, teams, districts and regions. Context awareness provides users with immediate visibility of relevant channels as they navigate through TouchRx, and ensures important messages are not missed.

"We are very excited about our new messaging tool, StayinFront Chat, and are proud that PM360 has recognized how well Chat will enhance communication among sales team members," said StayinFront CEO Tom Buckley. "By harnessing a group's knowledge and speeding the delivery of important information about healthcare professionals, prescription writing trends and office visits, Chat enables sales reps and their managers to be better informed and better able to execute successful sales strategies."

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries.

This is PM360's fourth annual Innovations Issue. The issue was established to recognize the latest and most innovative offerings and companies within or serving the pharma and med device industries, and it has become one of the preeminent guides to innovation in these industries. Selections are made in six categories: Companies, Divisions, Startups, Products, Services, and Strategies. In total, about 70 selections were made for the issue.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.