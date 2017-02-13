StayinFront Named Best in Class for Retail Execution, Mobility and CRM in Consumer Goods Technology Magazine Readers' Choice Awards

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions for consumer goods organizations, announced today that it has been named a Top Technology Provider by CGT Magazine readers for Retail Execution, Mobility and Customer Relationship Management (CRM).

This marks the sixth time StayinFront has been recognized by CGT's editors and readers for its innovative retail technology solutions, and the second consecutive year it has ranked best in class in for these three categories.

Each year, CGT's readers are polled to determine the consumer goods industry's preferred technology solutions and service providers. The survey covers the vast landscape of investment opportunities available for the consumer goods industry across 15 categories. The Top Providers list for each category showcases the 10 companies that received the best overall scores for the solutions and/or services they offer to consumer goods organizations.

"Our annual Readers' Choice rankings have become a measurement of quality for the industry," said Peter Breen, editor-in-chief of Consumer Goods Technology. "These companies have clients who will take the time to endorse them through the balloting process. That, in itself, is a testament to the high level of service they provide."

"We're especially proud of this designation because it comes from our customers and demonstrates that StayinFront is making a positive impact on their business," said Thomas Buckley, StayinFront CEO. "By continuing to raise the bar and deliver new and innovative technologies, we are enabling our customers to do more, know more and sell more."

StayinFront is has been recognized by leading industry analysts and ranked Best in Class for Guided Selling, Analytical Insights and Mobile UX by the Promotion Optimization Institute in the most recent POI Retail Execution Vendor Panorama. StayinFront solutions are used by business of all sizes -- from global Fortune 100 companies and distributors to niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations -- to standardize best practices, improve visibility and increase selling opportunities.

About CGT's "Readers' Choice"

Now in its 17th year, Consumer Goods Technology's annual "Readers' Choice" listings of leading solution and service providers are a critical resource for industry executives looking to improve processes across various business functions. Each year, the magazine polls its readers to identify leading technology providers in 15 key categories: Supply Chain Execution, Supply Chain Planning, CRM, TPM, ERP, New Product Development and Introduction, Business Intelligence, Demand Data Analytics, Product Information Management, Consulting, Consumer Experience Management, Digital Commerce, Retail Execution, Mobility and Outsourcing. For more information, visit www.consumergoods.com

About CGT

An integrated media brand, Consumer Goods Technology is the leading resource for consumer goods executives looking to improve business performance through the use of best-in-class systems, processes and technologies. Delivering content through print, online and events, CGT reaches an audience of more than 76,000 consumer goods executives ranging from managers and directors to VPs and CIOs. CGT also covers business and technology trends in all major segments of the consumer goods sector, including Food, Beverage, Packaged Goods, Consumer Electronics, OTC Pharmaceuticals, Health & Beauty Aids and Apparel/Footwear. For more information about CGT, visit www.consumergoods.com.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront solutions provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit http://stayinfront.com.