StayinFront Partners with Lab4motion to Deliver Integrated Mobile Retail Execution and Image Recognition for Better, Faster and More Accurate In-Store Execution

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - StayinFront, a global leader in mobile cloud-based field solutions for consumer goods companies, and Lab4motion Solutions, a leading global provider of image and video recognition technologies, announced a partnership to deliver a best-in-class retail execution, analytics and image recognition technology solution for improved in-store execution.

Lab4motion's image processing technology eliminates the bias, subjectivity and error of the manual audit process while concurrently allowing users to increase the types of metrics captured during in-store visits. Self-learning algorithms identify all types of SKUs and automatic stitching of photos allows for captured multi-photo expositions to be efficiently analyzed. Seamless integration with StayinFront TouchCG® enables consumer goods organizations to improve in-store productivity and gain real time visibility into product performance and customer behavior at the shelf.

Businesses, including global Fortune 100 companies, distributors, niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations, use StayinFront solutions to standardize best practices, improve visibility and increase selling opportunities. StayinFront has been recognized by leading analysts and ranked Best in Class for Guided Selling, Analytical Insights and Mobile UX by the Promotion Optimization Institute in the 2016 POI Retail Execution Vendor Panorama.

"Our partnership with StayinFront helps customers leverage their in-store efforts and get closer to their consumers so they can improve the shopping experience, all within a single application," stated Wojciech Stramski, Co-Founder of Lab4motion Solutions.

"Integrating our systems enables us to rapidly deliver greater in-store functionality and productivity to our global clients," said StayinFront CEO, Thomas Buckley. "Lab4motion's cutting-edge image recognition technology, combined with StayinFront's retail execution, analytics and in-store selling tools, empowers field teams to do more, know more and sell more."

About Lab4motion

Lab4motion is one of the global leaders in still and video image recognition technologies. Lab4motion provides services to a diverse range of customers in a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2011, and winner of the 2013 IBM SmartCamp Challenge in Poland, Lab4motion's technologies can be utilized to measure compliance of product placement on the shelf as well as to identify and understand customer behavior in front of the shelf. This allows CPG's and retailers to obtain greater insight into the overall cause and effect of operational decisions on conversion and sales.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.