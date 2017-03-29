StayinFront Provides Cost-Effective Digital Merchandising with Device-Side Photo Validation for Greater Accuracy and Faster Processing

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force solutions for consumer goods organizations, today announced that it has partnered with Lab4motion, an innovator in image recognition analysis, to deliver a seamless, cost-effective retail execution and digital merchandising solution.

Lab4motion's image recognition technology with self-learning algorithms designed for the consumer goods industry have been tightly integrated within the StayinFront TouchCG® application to create an end-to-end retail execution and selling solution. Device-side validation has been built-in to increase accuracy, while significantly reducing the time required to process and analyze these results.

StayinFront customers have the option for next business day photo processing in addition to near real-time processing. With next business day processing, photos submitted through TouchCG during a store visit are processed and later merged back into the completed store record, providing management with a complete view of store conditions at more affordable costs.

"Embedding Lab4motion's image recognition engine into StayinFront's best-in-class retail execution solution allows customers to experience a seamless product with all key functionalities deeply integrated into one application, while capturing greater and more accurate insight from every store visit, " said Wojciech Stramski, Co-Founder and Business Development Executive at Lab4motion.

"Leveraging the strengths of StayinFront and Lab4motion enables us to rapidly deliver greater in-store functionality, productivity and flexibility," said Sam Barclay, EVP and Managing Director at StayinFront. "Image recognition, combined with StayinFront's robust retail execution functionality, Touch Analytics and in-store selling tools, will enable our consumer goods customer to do more, know more and sell more on every store visit."

StayinFront has been recognized as Best In Class in the POI Retail Execution Vendor Panorama and ranked as a Top Ten solution provider in the 2017 Consumer Goods Technology (CGT) Magazine Readers' Choice Survey. Its SaaS technology enables businesses, ranging from global Fortune 100 companies to local manufacturers, distributors and contract sales organizations, to work more efficiently, gain key analytic insights and increase sales.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in, Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com

About Lab4motion

Lab4motion is one of the global leaders in still and video image recognition technologies. Lab4motion provides services to a diverse range of customers in a wide range of verticals. Founded in 2011, and winner of the 2013 IBM SmartCamp Challenge in Poland, Lab4motion's technologies can be utilized to measure compliance of product placement on the shelf as well as to identify and understand customer behavior in front of the shelf. This allows CPG companies and retailers to obtain greater insight into the overall cause and effect of operational decisions on conversion and sales.