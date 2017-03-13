StayinFront TouchCG Delivers New and Improved Touch Analytics with Dynamic and Interactive Dashboards in New Release

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - StayinFront, a global leader in mobile cloud-based field force solutions for consumer goods companies, today announced the release of StayinFront TouchCG® 12.17, featuring updated Touch Analytics with dynamic and interactive dashboards.

StayinFront has added interactive charts and KPI visualizations to StayinFront Analytics™. Tight integration with TouchCG through Dashboards and Analytics views provides single-click access to current results and interactive data exploration.

Recognized by leading industry analysts, StayinFront has been ranked Best In Class for analytical insights in the latest POI Retail Execution Vendor Panorama, along with its mobile UX and guided selling solutions. Businesses of all sizes, from global Fortune 100 companies and distributors to niche manufacturers and contract sales organizations, use StayinFront to gain more visibility, increase field force efficiency and sell more effectively.

"The enhancements in Touch Analytics align with StayinFront's commitment to give users access to information that will enable them to work more efficiently and sell more effectively," said Andrew Quinn, Director of Product Development at StayinFront. "With easy-to-read, interactive dashboards, everyone knows exactly how they are performing and can take immediate action to improve."

This latest software release also features an integration with Lab4motion image recognition analysis services to provide StayinFront's consumer goods customers with a turnkey digital merchandising solution.

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for consumer goods and life sciences organizations. Companies of all sizes in over 50 countries use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and China. For more details about StayinFront products and solutions, visit www.stayinfront.com.