StayinFront's Latest Life Sciences CRM Software Release Features Dynamic and Interactive Touch Analytics

FAIRFIELD, NJ--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - StayinFront, a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) solutions for life sciences organizations, today announced the release of StayinFront Life Sciences 43 with enhanced analytics.

In this release, analytics data is dynamically rendered on the mobile device within StayinFront TouchRx®, providing field representatives more interaction with the data and a better user experience. Using interactive Touch dashboards, field reps can configure views and select parts of a chart to see values for data points. In addition, users have the ability to rotate the device to change the orientation of the chart, as well as pinch-to-zoom and drag-and-hold the data.

Additional features, tools and flexibility, including new user alerts, improved navigation, capabilities for managing affiliations and enhancements to Time Off Territory and Time Off Territory requests were also delivered in this update.

StayinFront has been named a 2017 Top Ten Analytics Solutions Provider by Pharma Tech Outlook for its self-serve dashboarding, reporting and analysis solution, StayinFront PharmaBI™, and was featured as a 2016 Innovator in PM360's annual guide of the industry's most cutting-edge companies and services.

"StayinFront is focused on providing life sciences companies with the tools and information they need to execute winning sales strategies," said Andrew Quinn, Director of Product Development at StayinFront. "Our cost-effective CRM solution, coupled with powerful analytics, reporting and dashboard tools, enables our customers to do more with their data, know more about their customers and sell more effectively."

About StayinFront

StayinFront is a leading global provider of mobile, cloud-based field force effectiveness and customer relationship management solutions for life sciences and consumer goods organizations. Companies of all sizes, in over 50 countries, use StayinFront software to streamline sales operations and reduce the complexity, time and expense associated with field efforts. StayinFront products provide companies with timely, accurate field data and insight, enabling field reps and management to do more, know more and sell more. Headquartered in Fairfield, NJ, USA, StayinFront has offices in Chicago, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Turkey, Ireland, India, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand. For more details, visit http://stayinfront.com.