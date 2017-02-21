StayNTouch to Host Live Webinar on the Importance of Leveraging Latest Technology to Future Proof Your Hotel

Hotel software tech leader presents strategies to streamline operations and simultaneously cater to today's digitally dependent traveler

BETHESDA, MD--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - StayNTouch®, an innovator in mobile technology and Property Management Systems (PMS) for hotels, today announced it will be hosting an upcoming webinar titled, "Your Guests are Dynamic, Your Hotel PMS Should Be Too!" The 45-minute educational session will take place on March 1, 2017, at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST/6 PM GMT).

Join industry experts and thought leaders from StayNTouch with special guest Alan Young, President of Puzzle Partner, in this interactive presentation which explores the topic of future proofing your hotel with a mobile PMS to handle the fluidity of guest expectations and generate more revenue. Some of the timely discussions will include:

Why hotels should use technology to embrace the fluid changes in guest expectations

How your hotel's operational productivity impacts the complete guest stay experience

Using a mobile PMS to streamline the guest journey and enhance efficiency between front and back of house

Why equipping your staff with a device agnostic PMS solution is a sure fire way to future proof your property

Choosing the right property management system for your unique hotel needs and budget

"Identifying emerging mobile solutions can help hotel companies to optimize their resources and make better business decisions as well as exploit new areas of revenue growth," says Jos Schaap, CEO of StayNTouch. "To stay competitive today and into the future, hotels must embrace new technologies, but many still struggle with how to move forward. This indecision may result in ultimately getting left behind. Even those who are not currently considering new systems will find this session valuable and eye-opening."

The webinar is free to attendees. To register, visit http://go.stayntouch.com/2017-03-01-WBN-Dynamic-Guests_Landing-page.html.

About StayNTouch®

Driven by the need for hoteliers to raise service levels to respond to the needs of today's guests and increase hotel revenues, StayNTouch delivers a cloud-based Mobile PMS with a suite of tablet-based solutions. The company's PMS Mobile Overlay brings mobility to both hotel staff and guests in order to drive guest revenue while enhancing the guest experience. With any tablet or touch device, Guest Service and Housekeeping have mobile access to PMS via a touch-optimized interface. Guests, from their smartphone, can self check-in and out, view room bill and receive upgrade promotions. StayNTouch dramatically streamlines operations and increases margins, and revolutionizes how the hotels connect and engage their guests and how guests experience their hotels. StayNTouch partners with many of the most forward thinking brands in the industry, including Yotel, Great Wolf Hotels and Resorts, Zoku Amsterdam, Porto Vista San Diego and the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

