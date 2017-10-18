Stealth Mark Delivers First Covertly Marked Patches and Anticipates Exceeding 500,000 Marks for the Year

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Wellness Center USA, Inc. ( OTCQB : WCUI), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, StealthCo, Inc., dba Stealth Mark, has delivered the first covertly marked patches to SFI Foundation, Inc. (SFI) and over 350,000 Stealth Marked labels which will place them on track to exceed the 500,000 annual marks first projected. SFI Foundation is a non-profit organization established to issue and administer standards for the quality assurance of specialty performance and racing equipment.

This year's newly expanded contract was projected to facilitate the marking of over 500,000 labels annually. However, to date, Stealth Mark has already marked and shipped in excess of 350,000 labels to SFI. At the current rate, the company anticipates to exceed the original projection of 500,000 marks. This signifies continued growth in the use of Stealth Mark's technology on the variety of labels utilized by SFI for distribution throughout the motorsports industry.

Included in the 350,000 marks is the initial batch of covertly Stealth Marked SFI's embroidered driver suit patches/emblems that have also been marked and delivered. Patches/emblems are applied to racecar driver fire suits to validate that the suits meet SFI safety standards. Addition of the Stealth Mark® will assure that the SFI patches/emblems are 100% authentic and will allow verification by sanctioning bodies during event technical inspections to be handled quickly and confidently.

Stealth Mark is the first in the industry to covertly authenticate the front of a patch/emblem. This advancement in technology will allow authentication on any uniform without being brand intrusive. Unlike a sticker or barcode, Stealth Mark's Intelligent Microparticles make it possible to authenticate without interrupting the look or design of a patch/emblem or company logo.

SFI has an international presence with approximately 250 member and affiliate sanctioning bodies and well over 500 individual equipment manufacturers who participate in more than 110 specification programs. The primary users of SFI standards, or specifications (specs), are equipment manufacturers whose products are tested and self-certified to the appropriate procedures. SFI Specs are included as part of the rules of race sanctioning organizations.

Ultimately, the consumer benefits from the SFI program because it establishes recognized levels of performance or quality for a given product which results in a safer racing environment.

Stealth Mark® Intelligent Microparticles are unduplicatable and undetectable to the human eye, providing absolute authentication. They have been successful in both covert and overt operations used primarily for authentication, anti-counterfeiting and diversion tactics. Stealth Mark is the only Intelligent Microparticles technology available with virtually unlimited codes and fully supported by a security management portal, and code verification software that is portable, fast and accurate.

About Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (www.wellnesscenterusa.com) is a hybrid healthcare company that combines best in class technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It was created to address important healthcare and wellness needs via breakthrough solutions, all centered around the "well-being of the body and mind". Wellness Center USA, Inc. is the parent company of two businesses reporting consolidated: Stealth Mark and Psoria-Shield.

About SFI Foundation, Inc.

The SFI Foundation has served the automotive aftermarket and motorsports industry since 1978 with a system of developing and administering various standards, certifications and testing criteria for use in motorsports. SFI strives to equally serve the manufacturers, consumers, sanctioning bodies, racers and government agencies through fairness, efficiency and respect.

