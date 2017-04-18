Stealth Mark Expands ActiveDuty's Power for Covert Ops

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Wellness Center USA, Inc. ( OTCQB : WCUI), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, StealthCo, Inc., dba Stealth Mark, is expanding its anti-counterfeiting ActiveDuty System to provide actionable intelligence in the worlds of money laundering and human trafficking/slavery. The scope of the work is being conducted in collaboration with prominent organizations, and is classified in nature.

Human trafficking, believed to be the third-largest criminal activity in the world, is a form of human slavery, which includes forced labor, domestic servitude and commercial sex trafficking. It is a heinous crime that exploits the most vulnerable in society with reported figures of up to 27 million people, many of whom are here in the United States.

Recent government estimates show that money laundering in current US Dollars is $800 billion to $2 trillion. That's 2% to 5% of the global GDP. By its very nature, much like human trafficking, the deeper the "dirty money" gets into the international banking system, the more difficult it is to identify its origins. Because of the clandestine nature of these illicit activities, it has been difficult to estimate the total economic impact. With the new covert ActiveDuty it will be possible to be pro-active, instead of reactive, and start seeing the world through a new lens by creating strategy and an actionable global view that puts us ahead of those who conspire against us.

"When we created our ActiveDuty system, it was designed knowing that the advancement of the internet has made the selling of illicit goods online easy and very accessible. We knew we needed to build a powerful weapon to help defend against that threat," explained Lee Anne Patterson, VP of Sales and Marketing for Stealth Mark. "Some of our initial ActiveDuty reports have provided us powerful insights demonstrating that the links between counterfeiting, human trafficking and money laundering are heavily entwined. The same tools that we developed to fight the online battle of counterfeiting are providing a global understanding of the inter-workings of criminals that move in these circles. The opportunity to support the efforts of organizations and law enforcement to pursue criminals in this fashion is something that we are excited to be a part of and we believe this work will be impactful on numerous battle lines," Patterson added.

Development of the ActiveDuty platform for covert applications has already begun, with initial deployment planned to begin in the next 30 to 45 days.

Stealth Mark's ActiveDuty System is a proprietary Digital Threat Assessment Platform powered by mPathDiscovery. The platform utilizes leading-edge algorithmic human behavior modeling technology called Digital Sociology to provide actionable intelligence that will provide clients much more than just data. Rather, it will make available a comprehensive and global umbrella of strategic information regarding potential threats and illicit activity.

The ActiveDuty System resolves the problem that, at a strategic level, conventional methods for understanding the potential threat is not enough. It is essential to be aware of patterns of behavior, evaluate threat strengths and weaknesses over time, and explore key events and personas that drive the behavior of a threat. This is where a comprehensive understanding of aspects outside of the typical technical domain is essential to compliment the tactical and operational levels of cyber intelligence.

Secondly, geopolitical context, human networks, and world events can all greatly influence the development of cyber indicators. Together, these two concepts provide a strategic level, common cyber intelligence picture, and empower organizations with a more holistic understanding of the overall threat landscape.

Rick Howard, CEO of Stealth Mark, commented, "As we build resources to wage this point-counterpoint battle against counterfeiting, slavery and money laundering, whether it's our Intelligent Microparticles or our ActiveDuty System, it's important to remember that while all of this is very technical and highly sophisticated with statistical data that is valuable, at the end of the day we are talking about people's lives -- children, sons, daughters, wives that need help. It's important for humanity that we are successful."

All information regarding the organizations, the application(s), use, and methodologies, along with the Stealth Mark® technology in use, shall remain confidential per request until its official deployment.

About Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (www.wellnesscenterusa.com) is a hybrid healthcare company that combines best in class technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It was created to address important healthcare and wellness needs via breakthrough solutions, all centered around the "well-being of the body and mind". Wellness Center USA, Inc. is the parent company of three businesses reporting consolidated: Stealth Mark, National Pain Centers, and Psoria-Shield.

