Stealth Medical Device Startup Mariner Endosurgery Completes First Round of Funding

HAMILTON, ON--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - Mariner Endosurgery, an innovative Canadian medical device company announced today the recent completion of an investment round led by several prominent medical device investors and leading laparoscopic surgeons from the Toronto - Hamilton area. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased with the strategic investors now on board with Mariner Endosurgery," said Mitch Wilson, President & COO of Mariner Endosurgery. "Surgeons are excited about our innovative product pipeline, and today's funding represents a significant step towards commercialization of our LaparoGuard technology. Mariner's computer-assisted platform provides augmented visualization for surgeons during minimally invasive general, gynecological and urological surgical procedures."

About Mariner Endosurgery Inc.

Founded in 2016, Mariner Endosurgery Inc. http://marinerendosurgery.com develops and commercializes innovative computer assisted medical devices for future-facing laparoscopic surgeries. Their platform LaparoGuard is a novel soft-tissue surgical navigation platform that augments visualization during laparoscopic surgeries, enhancing the safety profile of laparoscopic surgery to assist surgeons in delivering a superior quality of care to their patients.