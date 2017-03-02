Stealth Technologies Announces 5 New Products

LARGO, FL--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Stealth Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : STTH), a technology company that produces products for personal and financial protection, announced the completion of five new products that are now in cue for market rollout.

Currently, the products are staged in a large direct response retailer's quality assurance and legal department, under final review to ensure that marketing claims associated with each product are accurate when measured against actual performance levels of each product, and that assurance and inventory is satisfactory and has met all quality control parameters.

"The new products range from consumer electronics to additional security and safety products," said Brian McFadden, CEO. "In some cases, we were able to employ our technical expertise and provide value added enhancements to a product in order to create broader and higher market appeal," added McFadden.

"We will provide additional updates on each product launch as they occur. We are very excited to unveil each of these products as they enter the consumer marketplace," concluded McFadden.

