Stealth Technologies Highlights Opportunities from Attendance at Leading Real Estate, Home Staging Conference

LARGO, FL--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Stealth Technologies, Inc. ( OTCQB : STTH), a technology company that produces products for personal and financial protection, today provides an update on its recent attendance at the International Association of Home Staging Professionals (IAHSP) and Real Estate Conference Expo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

As the industry's longest running association, the IAHSP is a benchmark organization that represents thousands of members worldwide as a global force in the Home Staging and Real Estate industries.

Stealth Technologies attended the conference as part of its strategic initiative to expand its product footprint across various industries and distributors. The event provided the opportunity for Stealth Technologies to showcase its products and network with key industry professionals.

"We believe the conference was a success as it introduced our innovative products to various potential distributors and formed strategic relationships with industry leaders. The IAHSP represents a leading-edge entry to the formidable real estate transaction marketplace along with the associated distribution and wholesale channel industries. That translates into strategic opportunities for increasing bulk sales of our current 911 Help Now and Stealth Card products, while at the same time establishing new long term recurring distribution channels to augment our 2017 rollout of new products," states Stealth Technologies CEO Brian McFadden.

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies Inc. (STTH) is an innovative company with a portfolio of products and intellectual property that solve some of the most challenging issues in security and personal protection facing us today. The Company has developed a suite of products to protect against "electronic pickpockets," emergency response latency, credit fraud protection, and cell phone data protection. The Company also has several other products under development and is exploring potential military applications of its proprietary technologies.

For more information, visit www.TechnologiesbyStealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.