STEALTHbits Introduces Automated Machine Learning to Data Access Governance at NetApp Insight

HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, will be exhibiting at this year's NetApp Insight™ conference in Las Vegas, October 2-5.

"NetApp Insight is all about changing the world with data. STEALTHbits supports this vision by enabling storage and data management professionals to monitor, audit, and secure their sensitive information on NetApp storage, whether on-premises or in the cloud," said Jonathan Sander, STEALTHbits Chief Technology Officer.

"And with the rise in threats like ransomware, it's no longer enough for organizations to simply put in place a Data Access Governance program for information stored on NetApp devices. They also need real-time Threat Detection to stop not only malware and its variants, but also file system and account-based attacks," Sander continued.

STEALTHbits offers User Behavior Analytics (UBA) as part of its complete Data Access Governance solution. Powered by unsupervised machine learning, organizations can use STEALTHbits to spot the most abnormal user behavior across millions of file accesses to focus on the handful of threats that matter to their storage environment.

"By combining automated machine learning and Data Access Governance, we eliminate the high volume of undifferentiated alerts that customers have to sift through when using UBA solutions that rely on native logging. This greater precision allows organizations to detect and mitigate threats faster while making their storage and security teams more efficient," added Gabriel Gumbs, STEALTHbits VP of Product Strategy.

At NetApp Insight, Gumbs will be demonstrating how organizations can monitor, audit, and secure unstructured data across their storage infrastructure from one, easy-to-use dashboard.

For more information about STEALTHbits' Threat Detection and Data Access Governance solutions, please stop by Booth #403 at NetApp Insight or visit us at https://www.stealthbits.com. For updates during NetApp Insight, please follow @STEALTHbits on Twitter.

About NetApp Insight 2017: Change the World with Data

NetApp Insight is NetApp's annual technical conference for storage and data management professionals. It gives customers, engineers, consultants, and partners a forum for learning from industry experts and from each other. This year, NetApp celebrates companies changing the world with data. Attendees can choose from more than 200 technical sessions; participate in self-paced Hands-On Labs; earn NetApp Certifications at no cost; and see exciting new technology in action at the solutions expo, NetApp Insight Central. Attendees also learn how the NetApp® Data Fabric can harness the power of the hybrid cloud, learn how to build a next-generation data center, and learn how to modernize storage through data management.

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

