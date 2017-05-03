STEALTHbits Leapfrogs Data Access Governance Market With New Technology

Announces Latest Release of Flagship Product -- StealthAUDIT 8.0

HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - May 3, 2017) - STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, announced today powerful new functionality that enables organizations to overcome the largest hurdle in securing their unstructured data.

"Starting with a clean and consistent permissions model is critical to the success of any governance initiative," said Adam Rosen, VP of Data Access Governance at STEALTHbits Technologies. "StealthAUDIT 8.0 automates the application of least privilege access control across file systems in bulk and at scale. By converting existing access control lists to a resource-based group security model and revoking excessive privileges, StealthAUDIT programmatically protects data from exfiltration and ransomware."

StealthAUDIT 8.0 has also made significant strides in Active Directory (AD) object permissions analysis to give unprecedented visibility into privileged access within AD, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) support for sensitive data discovery within images and PDFs, expanded cloud platform support with the addition of Box, and exciting technology integrations with both CyberArk Application Identity Manager™ and Boldon James Classifier.

Version 8.0 of StealthAUDIT is available immediately. For an instant free trial of StealthAUDIT AD Permissions Analyzer, click here. For a private demonstration or to trial any StealthAUDIT 8.0 features, contact us at sales@stealthbits.com.

