STEALTHbits Listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Data-Centric Audit and Protection

HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, has been listed as a representative vendor in Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Data-Centric Audit and Protection (DCAP).

Gartner predicts that "By 2020, data-centric audit and protection products will replace disparate siloed data security tools in 40% of large enterprises, up from less than 5% today."

"Traditional data security approaches are limited because the manner in which products address policy is siloed, and thus the organizational data security policies themselves are siloed," according to Gartner. Because of this, Gartner concludes, "SRM leaders must develop a comprehensive policy -- based upon data security governance principles, this is achieved through the application of data security policies and access controls across unstructured, semistructured and structured data repositories or silos." In summary, Gartner points out "There is a critical need to establish organization wide data security policies and controls based upon Data Security Governance (DSG)."

The report recommends that all organizations "implement a DCAP strategy, and 'shortlist' products that orchestrate data security controls consistently across all silos that store the sensitive data." The report supplies "a summary of some key features to investigate":

Data Classification and Discovery

Data Security Policy Management

Monitoring User Privileges and Data access Activity

Auditing and Reporting

Behavior Analysis, Alerting and Blocking

Data Protection



"For over a decade, STEALTHbits has been leading the way in Data Access Governance, which is a big part of auditing and protecting your unstructured data," says Jonathan Sander, CTO of STEALTHbits. "With all the focus on application security and endpoint threats, it is good to see Gartner shedding some much needed light on the vast amounts of risk hiding out in this data. It's where STEALTHbits spends energy every day and we feel a voice like Gartner's helps give our customers the support they need to prove the importance of this effort to executives."

STEALTHbits had two products included in the guide -- StealthAUDIT and the STEALTHbits File Activity Monitor. Both are capable of helping organizations of all sizes analyze and make sense of their data.

Source: Market Guide for Data-Centric Audit and Protection, Published: 21 March 2017, Gartner ID: G00298197

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

