STEALTHbits Puts You in the Driver's Seat to Defeat Attacks Against Active Directory at Microsoft Ignite 2017

HAWTHORNE, NJ--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data, is exhibiting at this year's Microsoft Ignite conference in Orlando, September 25-29.

"STEALTHbits is pleased to be returning to Microsoft Ignite to help educate participants on the ways adversaries are attacking Active Directory to steal credentials and gain the ultimate prize -- an organization's data," said Jonathan Sander, Chief Technology Officer. "While there's a lot of press on quick land-grab threats like ransomware, there isn't as much on the calculated moves attackers make once inside your organization. If companies don't know how attackers are scoping out their environment and amassing power to gain persistence, they won't be able to defend against them."

"That's why we're providing Microsoft Ignite attendees with hands-on practice in detecting, blocking, and mitigating Active Directory threats that are already inside their network," added Gabriel Gumbs, VP of Product Strategy. "Attackers know most organizations have blind spots when it comes to their directories and data repositories. And, with new toolkits like Mimikatz, it's easier than even for attackers to exploit overprovisioned credentials and data access."

STEALTHbits provides comprehensive Threat Protection and Data Access Governance solutions to give organizations visibility and control over their Active Directory infrastructure and data repositories to protect credentials and sensitive information. By locking down access to these core systems plus Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Exchange, and Network-attached Storage (NAS) devices, STEALTHbits helps protect organizations from data breach.

Information about STEALTHbits solutions is available at Booth #2121 and at https://www.stealthbits.com. For updates during Microsoft Ignite, please follow @STEALTHbits on Twitter.

To learn more about Active Directory attacks and how to protect against them, please read our blog series or take our training course (CPEs available).

About STEALTHbits Technologies

STEALTHbits Technologies is a cybersecurity software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and data. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

Identify threats. Secure data. Reduce risk.

For more information, visit http://www.stealthbits.com, email sales@stealthbits.com, or call +1-201-447-9300.

The STEALTHbits logo and all other STEALTHbits product or service names and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of STEALTHbits Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.