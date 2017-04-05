Steep Yourself in Chinese Culture and Cuisine at the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

Chinoix Brings the Essence of China to the Heart of Heliopolis

CAIRO, EGYPT--(Marketwired - Apr 5, 2017) - Some restaurants are known for their décor, others for their food. The best restaurants, however, are like Chinoix, a destination that combines acclaimed cuisine with inspired design.

Befitting its location within this 5-star hotel in New Cairo, Chinoix welcomes guests with sumptuous interiors. Dark wood, crystal and tapestries put a modern spin on Chinese opulence, while adaptable seating options emphasize flexibility.

Accordingly, groups of every size and persuasion can settle in comfortably at Chinoix. Cozy, intimate tables for two set the stage for romantic dinners, while family-style seating and long tables are ideal for families and convivial groups. Those looking for an exclusive space in which to dine, whether it's for business or pleasure, can reserve Chinoix's private dining room.

Like the décor -- and like every aspect of this lifestyle hotel in Cairo -- the menu at Chinoix expresses an appealing thoughtfulness. Guests can sit down to lunch and dinner at Chinoix and choose from a selection of appetizers and soups as well as family-style entrees with generous portions.

Not-to-miss dishes include the Crab Meat and Sweet Corn Soup and the Chinoix Assorted Platter, which showcases shrimp kunafa, vegetable spring rolls and honey-sesame chicken skewers. Then there's the Beijing-style grilled lobster, the wok-fried lamb chop with spicy garlic sauce and the pan-fried sliced beef with black peppercorn sauce. The menu centers on categories like red meat, poultry, vegetables, noodles and rice, although the flavors reflect the culinary team's innovative approach to regional cuisine.

Of course the perfect way to end any meal is with one of the Asian-inspired delicacies on the dessert menu, including the Deep-Fried Chocolate Wonton with Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce and the Candied Banana Toffee.

Whether you're sitting down with family and friends or meeting a colleague for business, Chinoix ensures the experience will be one to savor.

About the Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel

The Renaissance Cairo Mirage City Hotel is a five-star luxury hotel located in New Cairo's Mirage City Compound. Guests will discover an oasis of opulence at this Heliopolis hotel, where guest rooms and suites feature 24-hour room service, LCD televisions, pillow top mattresses and regal workspaces. A Club Lounge is also available for those who reserve eligible rooms and suites and offers an enhanced experience with daily culinary offerings, flexible seating and dedicated amenities. Visitors can sip, savor and indulge at the hotel's six different restaurants and bars, while a fitness center and heated outdoor pool offer an on-site complement to the leisure activities afforded by the nearby Mirage City Golf Club. As one of the premier business hotels in Cairo, the property also offers a full-service business center, plus more than 23,000 sq. ft. of flexible event space outfitted with state-of-the-art audiovisual facilities and high-speed internet access.