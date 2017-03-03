Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

March 03, 2017 08:30 ET
MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ)
THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH MARKETWIRED.
Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.
If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 65841292 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 17, 2017 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 24, 2017.
MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.
Martin GouletMaisonBrison514-731-0000
See all RSS Newsfeeds