Stellar AfricaGold Announces Fully Subscribed $760,500 Private Placement

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX VENTURE:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces:

PRIVATE PLACEMENT

The Company is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 15,210,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of C$760,500. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.10 per warrant share for a term of 12 months.

The Offering is fully subscribed.

Directors and officers are acquiring 3,400,000 units, approximately 22% of the Offering at a cost of $170,000.

All securities issued will be subject to a four (4) month hold period from the date of closing. The Offering is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Commissions and/or finder's fees may be paid in respect of portions of this Offering.

The net proceeds received from the Offering after payment of issue costs and finder's fees/commissions will be used for the Company's Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea and for working capital.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Company based in Montreal, Quebec, with operations concentrated in West Africa and in Quebec.

The Company is currently developing the promising gold potential of the advanced exploration stage Balandougou project in Guinea, including a 15,000 tonne bulk sample program. (see News Release March 1, 2017) The Company also owns the Namarana project in neighbouring Mali. In Quebec, the Company owns 100% of the Opawica Project in the Chibougamau mining camp.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Greg Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

For further details about the Company's exploration activities visit Stellar Africagold's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

To be added to Stellar's email contact list please email your request to cumming@stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

SIGNED

John Cumming, LLM, President & CEO

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding expected, estimated or planned gold and niobium production, cash costs, margin expansion, capital expenditures and exploration expenditures and statements regarding the estimation of mineral resources, exploration results, potential mineralization, potential mineral resources and mineral reserves) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "outlook", "guidance", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation: changes in the global prices for gold, niobium, copper, silver or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of exploration and development; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business.

Risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries, capital and operating costs of such projects, and the future prices for the relevant minerals. Development projects have no operating history upon which to base estimates of future cash flows. The capital expenditures and time required to develop new mines or other projects are considerable, and changes in costs or construction schedules can affect project economics. Actual costs and economic returns may differ materially from estimates and the Company could fail to obtain the governmental approvals necessary for the operation of a project; in either case, the project may not proceed, either on its original timing or at all.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.