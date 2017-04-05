Stellar AfricaGold Balandougou Site Construction Progress Update

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 5, 2017) - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX VENTURE:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces:

BALANDOUGOU SITE CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

The Company is pleased to report that site preparation at the Balanadougou Gold Project is on schedule.

This news releases references an important image of the Balandougou B3 sheared zone. If you cannot view the image please connect to http://stellarafricagold.com/category/2017-2/ to read the complete news release and view the related image.

The image below of the B3 sheared zone illustrates graphically the bulk sample gravity plant site preparation work completed and planned.

Illustrated by horizontal red lines is the bulk sample extraction zone. An area up to 50 meters wide and 500 meters long has been cleared of surface overburden.

Illustrated by the winding green line is a new access road connecting the bulk sample extraction zone to the site location of the 15,000 tonnes bulk sample gravity mill. Note also in the lower right-hand corner of the photo a red with white dashes line indicating the location of newly discovered NE/SW trending shear zone that was exposed during construction of the access road. (see also news release March 29, 2017)

Illustrated by the winding gray line is a new road now connecting two nearby villages. Although not required by Stellar for its ongoing exploration or its bulk sample program at Balandougou, the availability of heavy equipment (excavators and bulldozers) created an opportunity to upgrade a section of existing track and connect it to a substantial section of newly built road. This new shorter and safer route between the two neighbouring villages is part of Stellar's continuing effort to contribute to the local community during Balandougou's exploration and development stage.

Illustrated by vertical blue lines are the locations of five new trenches which will further define the extent of the gold mineralized Zone B3. These trenches are currently being excavated.

Lastly, site crews have cleared two pads, each approximately 100 metres by 100 metres, one to build an expanded residential field camp for the gravity plant crews and the second for the bulk sample gravity plant.

Aerial photograph of Balandougou Zone B3 illustrating site preparation work to April 1, 2017 is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1091073Balandougou.pdf

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Company based in Montreal, Quebec, with operations concentrated mainly in West Africa and in Quebec.

The Company is currently developing the promising gold potential of the advanced exploration stage Balandougou project in Guinea, including a 15,000 tonne bulk sample program. (see News Release March 1, 2017) The Company also owns the Namarana project in neighbouring Mali. In Quebec, the Company owns 100% of the Opawica Project in the Chibougamau mining camp.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Greg Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

John Cumming, LLM, President & CEO

