Stellar AfricaGold New Quartz Veins and Sheared System Discovered at Balandougou

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX VENTURE:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces:

NEW QUARTZ VEINS EXPOSED AT BALANDOUGOU

The Company is pleased to report that field crews at the Balandougou Gold Project in Guinea have reported that while cutting an access road to the future bulk sample gravity plant site a new quartz veins and sheared system was exposed 200 metres north-east of the B3 sheared zone. The new vein system appears to be running NE-SW and is parallel to Zone B1 and perpendicular to Zone B3.

This new system is consistent with the prior structural analysis (AECOM, 2011) which suggested that the gold mineralized structures identified in sectors B1 and B3 were part of a connected system of shear zones with the sector B1 mineralization contained within a NE-SW striking shear zone with a senestral movement and the sector B3 mineralization contained within a NW-SE striking shear zone with a dextral movement. Consequently, the gold-mineralized veins present in sector B1 and B3 belong to the oblique shear veins geometry commonly found in shear zones areas.

COMMENTARY

Maurice Giroux, Stellar AfricaGold VP Exploration and COO stated: "This new discovery near Zone B3 highlights the importance of continued exploration to the expansion of the gold mineralization at Balandougou's Solotomo discovery site. The interpreted structural geometry of the area suggests that there is considerable potential for discovering additional gold-mineralized shear zones in the vicinity of Zones B3 and B1."

The Company's field crew will proceed shortly to a preliminary assessment and sampling of this new quartz veins structure.

ABOUT STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC.

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Company based in Montreal, Quebec, with operations concentrated mainly in West Africa and in Quebec.

The Company is currently developing the promising gold potential of the advanced exploration stage Balandougou project in Guinea, including a 15,000 tonne bulk sample program. (see News Release March 1, 2017) The Company also owns the Namarana project in neighbouring Mali. In Quebec, the Company owns 100% of the Opawica Project in the Chibougamau mining camp.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by independent consultant Greg Isenor, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.

On Behalf of the Board

John Cumming, LLM, President & CEO

