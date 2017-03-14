Stellar AfricaGold Sells Eastmain River Claims; Completes Balandougou Acquisition

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - John Cumming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Stellar AfricaGold Inc., (TSX VENTURE:SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce:

SALE OF EASTMAIN RIVER CLAIMS

Stellar has agreed to sell its Eastmain River claims, Québec, to Amex Exploration Inc. for 350,000 shares and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty of which 50% (0.75%) may be bought back for $750,000. The transaction is subject to required TSX Venture Exchange approvals.

BALANDOUGOU ACQUISITION CLOSED

The Company has issued 750,000 shares completing the acquisition of UltraGold Holding LLC's ("UltraGold) 49% interest in the Balandougou Gold Project properties. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period expiring July 14, 2017. (see news release January 25, 2017)

COMMENTARY

"Stellar's primary focus is and will continue to be its now wholly-owned Balandougou gold project in Guinea where the 15,000 tonne bulk sample program (news release March 1, 2017) is proceeding on time and on budget" said Stellar president John Cumming. "The two Eastmain River claims blocks, the 1,950 hectares 37 claim Eastmain South and the 840 hectares Eastmain North, are a non-core asset that competes for available exploration funds with our core project, Baladougou. The conversion of the Eastmain River claims into marketable securities will strengthen Stellar's balance sheet. Finally, Stellar retains a royalty and will participate in any ultimate exploration success at Eastmain."

