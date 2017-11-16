Stellar Solutions, Inc Named Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Winner

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Today, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce named Stellar Solutions a recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest honor for performance excellence and sustainability. Stellar Solutions is a woman-owned small business in the aerospace engineering services field with a vision of satisfying customer critical needs while realizing dream jobs. Founded in 1995 by Celeste Ford, Stellar Solutions has been providing innovative solutions and high impact for its customers (government and commercial, national and international) for over 20 years. Receiving the Baldrige Award is an incredible honor that recognizes Stellar's sustainability through visionary leadership, organizational alignment, and systemic improvement and innovation.

"We at Stellar Solutions are honored and humbled by the National Baldrige Award recognition. It is especially important for me as the Founder to have created an exciting business that is "built to last", and to have the efforts of our Stellar team recognized," said CEO and Founder of Stellar, Celeste Ford. "We work hard each and every day to have high impact and to live our vision of 'satisfying our customers' critical needs while realizing our dream jobs', and the Baldrige framework has been an important element in making our business successful and sustainable."

The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Program is managed by the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). An independent board of examiners evaluated 24 applications this year on their processes around leadership, strategy, customers, measurement & analysis, workforce, and operations, as well as their results related to each of these categories. Stellar is one among five award recipients who will be presented the award in April 2018 during the Quest for Excellence Conference (the Baldrige community's national meeting) in Baltimore, MD. Only 110 organizations have received the award (out of over 1,600 applicants) since 1987 when the Baldrige program began.

About Stellar Solutions, Inc.

Stellar Solutions, Inc. is an aerospace engineering services company that provides top tier engineering and technical management talent in support of significant national and international aerospace programs. Stellar is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, with offices in Colorado and Virginia, as well as international sister companies in the UK and France. The Company has distinguished itself by satisfying customers' critical needs and crossing the boundaries on diverse projects including defense-related intelligence projects, international telecommunications satellites, commercial imagery satellites, and NASA's earth science and planetary missions. Stellar is also committed to helping every employee find their dream job, and has been recognized as one of Fortune magazine's Best Places to Work for four years running.

Stellar Solutions areas of expertise include systems engineering, systems integration, mission operations and engineering, continuity of operations and resiliency, program management and strategic planning. Stellar also operates a Humanitarian R&D sector, QuakeFinder, whose goal is to save lives by forecasting earthquakes by developing the technology and methods for detection and analysis of electromagnetic earthquake precursors. Stellar and QuakeFinder launched the first commercial triple-cubesat in 2003, and currently operate an extensive network of sensors monitoring electromagnetic activity in earthquake-prone regions, including California, Peru, Taiwan, Greece, Chile, and Indonesia.