STEMLINE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. - (STML)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 24, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 4, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ : STML), if they purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to Stemline's secondary public offering on or about January 20, 2017 and/or between the expanded period of January 6, 2017 and February 1, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Stemline and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 4, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Stemline and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) a cancer patient in a Stemline clinical trial tied to SL-401 died from a severe side effect on January 18, 2017, immediately prior to the Company's secondary offering; and (ii) Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

www.ksfcounsel.com