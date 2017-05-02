STEP Energy Services Ltd. Completes Initial Public Offering

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the "Company" or "STEP") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced initial public offering (the "Offering") of 10.0 million common shares at a price of $10.00 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to STEP of $100.0 million.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and Raymond James Ltd. and including BMO Capital Markets, Peters & Co. Limited, RBC Capital Markets, GMP FirstEnergy, National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank and AltaCorp Capital Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Company's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "STEP".

The limited partnerships comprising ARC Energy Fund 6 and ARC Energy Fund 8 (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders") have granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an aggregate of an additional 1.5 million common shares of the Company from the Selling Shareholders at a price of $10.00 per common share. The Company will not receive any proceeds from any exercise of the over-allotment option.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction outside Canada. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities offered pursuant to the Prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

About the Company

STEP is an oilfield service company that provides specialized and fully integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions. STEP's corporate headquarters is located in Calgary, Alberta and STEP has coiled tubing and fracturing operations spanning across Western Canada, along with coiled tubing operations in Texas.

Advisories

Forward-Looking Information: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, those in respect of the over-allotment option. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.