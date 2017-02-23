Step Into Spring With Eight New Styles From MOSCOT, With the Launch of Six New MOSCOT Originals and Two New MOSCOT Spirits

MILAN, ITALY--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - 102 year-old New York City eyewear institution, MOSCOT, today announces eight new styles for Spring 2017 at international optical fair, MIDO in Milan, Italy.

New additions to The MOSCOT Originals Collection includes The BILLIK, BOYCHIK, BULVAN, HELDISH, SHTARKER, and ZOFTIK, and comprising the new MOSCOT Spirit release -- The BJORN and JARED. Classic and true to form, with an added air of 70s flare, The Spring 2017 MOSCOT Collection exudes downtown, effortless cool, coupled with distinct traces of the Company's 102 year-old heritage, sturdy construction, and unique individuality, encompassing the essence of the brand in each new frame.

Introducing The Spring 2017 MOSCOT Originals Collection:

The BILLIK: There's nothing cheap about this new MOSCOT Original frame. In fact, with its LEMTOSH meets MORRIS-like frame shape, you're practically getting two frames in one! A tad bit more square, and with sharper edges, The BILLIK also features paddle temples with grips that really pay off.

Made from acetate with two dot rivets on the front and temples, a keyhole bridge, and real three barrel hinges. Sunglasses have real glass lenses.

Available in Cinnamon, Crystal, Matte Black, Sage, and Tortoise, in sizes 47 and 50. Sunglasses available in Cinnamon and Matte Black with Calibar Green Lenses, and in Crystal and Tortoise with G15 Lenses.

The BOYCHIK: Though it may be reminiscent of its progenitor The NEBB, The BOYCHIK is definitely its own man... we mean frame. With its simple shape, diamond rivets, and extra strong temple core, The BOYCHIK makes a statement all its own.

Made from acetate with diamond-shaped rivets on the front and temples, a saddle bridge, and real seven barrel hinges. Sunglasses have real glass lenses.

Available in Light Grey and Matte Dark Blonde, in size 49 and 52. Sunglasses are available in Matte Dark Blonde in size 52, with Calibar Green Lenses.

The BULVAN: As the 1970s marked a turning point in American culture, society, and politics, so too does the 1970s-inspired BULVAN marks a turning point for aviators. It's lightweight, and made of metal, but this double bar aviator also features acetate temple tips and an acetate bridge for added comfort... like we said, revolutionary.

Made from metal featuring a double bar, acetate details on the bridge, and acetate temple tips.

Available in Gold/Tortoise in size 57. Sunglasses have Brown Polycarbonate Lenses.

The HELDISH: The HELDISH is handsome, sleek, and daring. How daring? This SECHEL-shaped aviator has not one, not two, but three top bars. That's one bar for passion, one for zeal, and one for pure style.

Made from metal featuring detailed beveling on the bridge and temples, acetate temple tips, and Silicon nose pads.

Available in Gold in size 57. Sunglasses have Brown Polycarbonate Lenses.

The SHTARKER: No matter what type of empire you sit atop of, you'll project an air of strength that says you're not to be trifled with... even if you're just leader of the pack.

Made from metal featuring a double bar, acetate temple tips, and Silicon nose pads.

Available in Gold, in sizes 54 and 57. Sunglasses available in size 57, with Cosmitan Brown Lenses.

The ZOFTIK: Based on the Moscot family archives from the 1960s, The ZOFTIK is tall, really tall -- T-A-L-L tall -- and in size 54, it's also big...B-I-G, big. What more can we say?

Made from acetate with diamond-shaped rivets on the front and temples, a saddle bridge, and real seven barrel hinges. Sunglasses have real glass lenses.

Available in Light Grey, in sizes 51 and 54. Sunglasses available in size 54, with Calibar Green Lenses.

Introducing The Spring 2017 MOSCOT Spirit Collection:

The BJORN: The 1970s, ZULU-inspired aviator, The BJORN, is made from acetate and comes in a translucent color, to fill out your face without covering it up. Full frontal, indeed.

Made from acetate with two dot rivets on the front and temples, a saddle bridge, real three barrel hinges, and signature end caps.

Available in Burnt Tortoise and Light Grey, in sizes 55 and 58. Sunglasses available in size 58, in Burnt Tortoise with Green CR-39 Lenses and Light Grey with Grey CR-39 Lenses.

The JARED: With familiar hints of The FRANKIE, The JARED is classic in its shape, but with added height and a bit more 'tude... but still really nice and polite, with a matching acetate clip to boot.

Made from acetate with two dot rivets on the front and temples, a keyhole bridge, real three barrel hinges, and signature end caps.

Available in Black, Cinnamon, Sage, and Tortoise, in sizes 47 and 50. Clip-on available in Tortoise with Brown Lenses and in Black with G15 Lenses.

ABOUT MOSCOT EYEWEAR

All MOSCOT eyewear is handmade using the highest quality materials, real hardware, and hinges that are riveted through the temple and frame fronts to ensure the sturdiest construction possible. Every MOSCOT frame is available as ophthalmic eyewear or sunglasses, with or without a prescription, and is customizable in a variety of frame and lens color combinations and sizes. With over 100 years of eyewear expertise, MOSCOT carefully inspects every frame for quality control in our very own labs, before dispensing eyewear to its customers.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The BILLIK, BOYCHIK, BJORN, and ZOFTIK are available as ophthalmic eyewear and as sunglasses, with a MSRP of $250 USD, and $280 USD, respectively. The JARED is available as ophthalmic eyewear with corresponding clip-on, The JARED CLIP, with a MSRP of $250 USD and $85 USD, respectively. The BULVAN, HELDISH, and SHTARKER are available as ophthalmic eyewear and as sunglasses, with a MSRP of $260 USD, and $290 USD, respectively. The Spring 2017 MOSCOT Collection is available now in MOSCOT Shops, online at moscot.com, and in specialty retail and optical shops worldwide.

For more information on new and existing styles from all MOSCOT Collections, or for a complete list of shops selling MOSCOT eyewear, please visit moscot.com.

ABOUT MOSCOT

MOSCOT is a New York City institution renowned worldwide for its iconic eyewear -- The MOSCOT Originals and MOSCOT Spirit Collections. MOSCOT infuses its unmistakably refined, downtown aesthetic with over 100 years of eyewear expertise and unparalleled craftsmanship to create its timeless eyewear. While now recognized as a global fashion brand, MOSCOT remains, at heart, a neighborhood optical shop.

ABOUT MOSCOT ORIGINALS

The MOSCOT Originals Collection, based on styles from the Moscot family archives from 1930-1970, celebrates the classic good looks and timeless design born in decades past. The eyewear retains the authenticity of the original frame styles including period details, traditional hardware, and real sunglass lenses that precisely duplicate the true old school colors first fabricated by the Company in the 1940s. The faithfully reproduced Collection is available as ophthalmic eyewear or sunglasses, with or without prescription, in a variety of frame and lens color combinations and sizes. If it's not a MOSCOT, it's not an Original.

THE MOSCOT SPIRIT COLLECTION

The MOSCOT Spirit Collection departs from the Moscot family archives, but still shares the same great DNA as The MOSCOT Originals, including the highest quality materials, period details, and real hardware to ensure the sturdiest possible construction. Featuring the Company's distinct color palette and signature end caps, The MOSCOT Spirit Collection is available as ophthalmic eyewear or sunglasses, with or without prescriptions, in a variety of frame and lens color combinations and sizes. Good genes run in the family.