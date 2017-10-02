Stephen Bryant Joins DigitalRoute as CTO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - DigitalRoute, the leading provider of Data Integration solutions globally, announces the appointment of Stephen Bryant to the position of CTO. This will further strengthen the development and growth of the market's technology leader. In this new role at DigitalRoute, Stephen will be responsible for initiating and expanding dialogues with major partners and customer groups, evolving DigitalRoute's strategic offerings into the Internet of Things enabling the growing wave of digitalization demands in both telecoms and enterprises.

Stephen's broad network of existing customers, media, analyst and partner contacts, cultivated in his previous roles, will enable him to enter the role of CTO with a detailed understanding of market needs. His arrival in the role of CTO brings unrivalled experience, knowledge and insight into driving the company's IoT strategy including new offerings and exploration of new potential markets for the company.

Stephen is a pioneer in IoT and all things digital and has worked with many of the largest and most prestigious enterprises to build globally available business and life critical connectivity and supporting services into their brand. He is a well-known figure and industry thought-leader in the IoT space, frequently speaking at events and webinars, writing in the media and sitting on panels at events such as Web Summit, Mobile World Congress and IoT events globally.

Stephen's carrier career has been all about building platforms before platforms were a thing for IoT Connectivity Service Providers delivering connectivity management, advanced IP services, real-time analytics and machine learning. He has designed and built Telenor Connexion's IoT Connectivity Platform, which was later sold to Ericsson to become the Ericsson Device Connectivity Platform (DCP) and Telenor Connexion's real-time analytics and machine learning platform. Prior to joining DigitalRoute, Stephen served as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Tele2 IoT, launching multiple new products into the market in his time there for Software Defined Wide Area Networks and analytics.

Before working for IoT Connectivity Service Providers like Telenor Connexion and Tele2 IoT, Stephen worked as a senior management and technology consultant with major players including Logica, Fujitsu and BearingPoint.

Said Bryant: "I am delighted to join a truly innovative and exciting software company whose technology - as I have successfully implemented first hand - is becoming a key component of success in the digital age. Significant opportunities lie ahead for DigitalRoute and it is exciting to be part of an organization being adapted to specifically respond to them."

Added Andreas Zartmann, Chief Executive Officer, DigitalRoute: "Stephen's arrival is a real coup for us. As well as being a technology visionary inside our company, he is an established leader in IoT and his joining DigitalRoute is a key step in the transformation of our business toward addressing the requirements of the Internet of Things. His leadership will be focused both internally and externally, most critically in ensuring our products continue to meet the needs of the markets and customers we serve. I am delighted to add Stephen to our leadership team and I believe his new role represents a significant step forward for DigitalRoute. Both our customers and partners can now leverage the best expertise available regardless of their location. Stephen's broad skillset, leadership and depth of experience add vital components to our company."

