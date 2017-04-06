Stephen Pope to Speak at NSCP Spring Conference in Newport Beach, California

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Stephen Pope, Co-Founder of Red Oak Compliance Solutions, LLC, will speak at the NSCP Spring Conference to be held in Newport Beach, California April 24, 2017.

Stephen's topic for the conference is "Extending your BCP for Essential Transition Planning and Cybersecurity Best Practices." Panel discussions will center around analyzing, building and incorporating the necessary components of Transition and Cybersecurity Plans into, or parallel with, a firm's Business Continuity Plan.

The NSCP Spring Conference in Newport Beach, California is a one day-event offering a variety of industry hot topics for compliance professionals to increase knowledge and understanding. Sessions will be led by experienced industry veterans in the areas of: advertising, DOL Fiduciary Rule application, transition planning, AML and OFAC compliance, protection of vulnerable investors, business continuity planning including cybersecurity, technology's role in compliance, prioritization of limited resources and an overview of tools and products available to compliance professionals. The conference is sponsored by Pacific Life Insurance Company.

Stephen brings a wealth of experience in developing mission-critical software applications for the financial services industry including Red Oak's AdMaster Compliance™ advertising review software. Stephen served as Director of Application Engineering at NFP Securities where he led a team of developers to create custom software for the broker/dealer and RIA. He was the Managing Director of Operations for Perficient, Inc., a public software consulting company with 220 consultants. He is an entrepreneur who has owned several successful start-ups; has a Master of Business Administration degree; is a member of the National Society of Compliance Professionals; a former member of the Project Management Institute; has both Microsoft and IBM technical certifications. He also previously held a FINRA Series 7.

Have compliance questions? Let Red Oak Compliance Solutions help navigate the rules and regulations and keep you compliant. Visit us at www.redoakcompliance.com or call 888-302-4594.

Find out why AdMaster is the best advertising review solution in the world. Visit our website at www.redoakcompliance.com/admaster.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/5/11G135237/Images/stephen_pope-da3fd57ddb01972e984341abb9740fa8.jpg