Sterling Bancorp to Announce First Quarter 2017 Results

MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Sterling Bancorp ( NYSE : STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that it plans to release results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market close on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO of Sterling Bancorp, will host a teleconference and webcast on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's results. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company's website www.sterlingbancorp.com. Analysts are invited to listen by dialing 877-874-1570, Conference ID # 9380814. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company's website.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.