Sterling Bancorp to Present at RBC Financial Institutions Conference on March 7, 2017

MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Sterling Bancorp ( NYSE : STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO, will participate in the "East Coast Banks" panel at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Sterling Bancorp website, www.sterlingbancorp.com. The presentation also can be accessed from the link http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/financial2017/45103177638.cfm.

