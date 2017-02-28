News Room

SOURCE: Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp

February 28, 2017 16:10 ET

Sterling Bancorp to Present at RBC Financial Institutions Conference on March 7, 2017

MONTEBELLO, NY--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL), the parent company of Sterling National Bank, today announced that Jack Kopnisky, President and CEO, will participate in the "East Coast Banks" panel at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the Sterling Bancorp website, www.sterlingbancorp.com. The presentation also can be accessed from the link http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/financial2017/45103177638.cfm.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of service and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

Contact Information

  • STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
    Luis Massiani
    SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
    845.369.8040

    Sterling Bancorp
    400 Rella Boulevard
    Montebello, NY 10901-4243

    T 845.369.8040
    F 845.369.8255

    http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

News Room
 