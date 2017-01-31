Steve Bachert To Lead FourKites Global Expansion as Chief Revenue Officer

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - FourKites, Inc., the leading provider of real-time freight visibility & orchestration, announced that Steve Bachert has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. His appointment enhances the executive team depth by bringing a track-record of customer focus, creative thinking, and sales leadership. Steve will be leading the global go-to-market functions and building the foundation of a global sales network for FourKites, with an emphasis on scalable and sustainable revenue growth.

Steve, a veteran of the software industry for 24 years, joined FourKites with deep experience in architecting, building, and scaling global sales organizations in hyper-growth, competitive environments. Bringing over a decade of SaaS sales experience, Steve has led multiple startups through successful exits and multi-billion dollar valuations.

Steve joins FourKites from Uptake where he was most recently the VP of Global Sales. Prior to Uptake, Steve led sales organizations at Cloudera, HP Software, Digital Fuel Technologies (acquired by VMWare in 2014), and Parametric Technology Corporation.

"Chicago is a booming tech startup hub, so there were many opportunities to make an impact as a SaaS sales leader, but FourKites is unique," said Steve. "FourKites has already seen tremendous growth and clearly stands out as an organization leading disruption and innovation in logistics technology and real-time supply chain visibility, and I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help expand our footprint globally. I'm thrilled to work closely with our current and future enterprise customers to help them succeed and grow. They are our "North Star" and top priority."

"Steve's proven track record of generating and expanding revenues in SaaS companies is unparalleled," said FourKites CEO Mathew Elenjickal. "We're quickly expanding into new geographic and technological markets, and we are extremely confident that Steve will guide us to become the clear leader in those areas as well. He brings a focus of building world-class teams, driving top-line revenue growth and a clear ability to execute."

​A​ ​Chicago​ ​native,​ ​father​ ​of​ ​five,​ ​and​ ​lifelong​ ​Cubs​ ​fan,​ ​Steve​ ​received his​ undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University and his ​MBA​ ​from​ ​Loyola​ ​University. He ​is heavily involved ​in​ his passion -- the Chicago technology community -- actively ​mentoring and advising entrepreneurs at a number of local Chicago startups.

About FourKites

FourKites is re-shaping the logistics industry for real-time transparency and efficiency. FourKites provides comprehensive real-time tracking and supply chain visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms. Using FourKites, blue-chip shippers and 3PLs can share the same, real-time shipping location and status information -- from more than 45 onboard GPS/ELD systems used by fleets to individual owner-operator smartphones and flip phones. FourKites saves time and money across the transportation spectrum. Best of all, nothing falls through the cracks. Learn how FourKites real-time load tracking can help your business by requesting a demo at www.fourkites.com, following via @FourKites, or emailing sales@fourkites.com.

