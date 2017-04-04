Steve Groom Joins Butler Snow

Former Chief Legal Officer of CoreCivic joins Nashville Office in Dual Role With Law Firm and Advisory Service

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Butler Snow is pleased to announce that Steve Groom -- former chief legal officer of CoreCivic, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, and long time executive -- has joined the firm's Nashville office. He will serve in a dual capacity as a principal in the firm's business advisory subsidiary, Butler Snow Advisory Services (BSAS), and practice in the law firm, Butler Snow, in an of counsel role.

Groom has extensive business, financial services and dispute resolution experience, and most recently was executive vice president, general counsel and secretary to CoreCivic, where he will continue to serve as special counsel.

"Steve is a successful executive, who has broad corporate and legal experience, and not only will he be an asset to the firm but will help spearhead Butler Snow Advisory's efforts in Nashville," said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman, Butler Snow. "Steve has played a significant role in the executive leadership team at CoreCivic, and we are thrilled to have his strategic counsel and legal experience available to our team and our clients."

Throughout his career in the corporate world, Groom has gained experience and knowledge in the areas of corporate governance and strategy, risk management and compliance, banking and finance, leadership training and development, as well as a significant involvement in mediations and arbitrations. Groom is a Rule 31 listed general civil mediator.

"I am excited to join Butler Snow's Nashville team and look forward to working with both the law firm and its business advisory subsidiary", said Groom. "As a client of the firm for the past 15 years, I have the greatest respect for the firm's competence and professionalism. The added benefit of having the opportunity to leverage both my legal and corporate advisory experience for the benefit of both entities' clients makes Butler Snow a great fit for me."

In addition to spending almost a decade in the private practice of law before joining CoreCivic, Groom served for 11 years in executive, senior management and general counsel roles with SunTrust Banks, Inc. He began his career as a banker with Memphis Bank and Trust Company.

Groom serves on the board of advisors of Lipscomb University's Institute for Conflict Management and is an adjunct faculty member teaching mediation, negotiation and conflict resolution. He serves on the board of visitors of Lipscomb University's College of Business, and the board of directors of the American Cancer Society.

Groom is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors, Society of Corporate Compliance & Ethics, Tennessee Association of Professional Mediators, International Institute for Conflict Prevention and Resolution, Association for Conflict Resolution, Risk Management Association, Tennessee Bankers Association, Bank Lawyer's Committee, Tennessee Bar Association, Nashville Bar Association, Dispute Resolution Resource Center and the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

Groom received his undergraduate degree from Lipscomb University, where he ran track and cross-country as a scholarship athlete. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis Law School, where he was a member and author of the Law Review.

