Steve Schliesman Joins Cognosante as Vice President & General Manager, Military & Veterans Health

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - Cognosante, a leader in health information technology solutions and services for Federal and state public health agencies, today announced the appointment of Steve Schliesman as Vice President & General Manager, Military & Veterans Health.

Steve brings over two decades of military and Veteran health experience, including Senior Executive Service (SES) roles at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to his position at Cognosante. In his new role, Steve will lead the strategy development, division growth, client engagement, and program execution to ensure the successful delivery of key programs within Cognosante's Military & Veterans Health business unit.

"Steve is a highly respected leader in the VA community, and we are thrilled that he has chosen to join Cognosante following his years of government and military service," said Michele Kang, Chief Executive Officer. "Cognosante is committed to bringing truly innovative, transformative solutions that will fundamentally help change and improve the way military and Veteran healthcare is provided. Steve brings the knowledge, experience, and leadership to guide us to reach that goal and assist our DoD and VA clients in delivering the level of experience our Veterans and military personnel so deserve."

Before joining Cognosante, Steve was the Deputy Director, DoD/VA Interagency Program Office. In that role, Schliesman led and managed the VA collaboration efforts to implement national health data standards for interoperability. During his 22 years in the Army, LTC(R) Schliesman was the lead acquisition specialist for procurement and development of IT-centric systems. Later in his distinguished career, Steve served as the Project Director, Defense Communications Systems for Southwest Asia, where he led the development and deployment of IT network infrastructure across Iraq, Afghanistan, and Kuwait.

"I am honored and humbled to join the Cognosante team," said Schliesman. "Having watched Cognosante for quite some time, I'm a firm believer in where the company is going, and its game-changing approach to revolutionize the future of healthcare. I see this as a great opportunity for me to continue to serve Veterans and the DoD, which I know and appreciate so well."

About Cognosante

Cognosante provides technology solutions, business process outsourcing, and consulting services to Federal, state, and local government health agencies. The company has nearly three decades of experience working with 48 states and the Federal government, developing, managing, and executing large, complex health information programs. Its expertise includes Medicaid, Medicare, health insurance marketplaces, health data standards, modular system development and integration, health data analytics, and fraud, waste, and abuse. Visit cognosante.com for more information.