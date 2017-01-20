Stewart to Teach First-Ever Health Care Law Class at University of Denver Sturm College of Law

DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Spencer Fane LLP is happy to announce that Partner Ellen E. Stewart is teaching a course on health care law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law Spring 2017. The course is the first of its kind at Denver Law, providing an in-depth exploration of the legal issues bounding health care, and how these laws shape the industry.

"It is crucial that the next generation of attorneys be versed in health care law as they enter practice during a time when health care is a forefront issue in our country," said Stewart. "This course will not only give a cursory understanding of the area, but will dive into complicated -- and hotly debated -- issues that permeate public discussion on the industry."

The course will cover the major areas of health law, including an introduction to the health care system, health insurance (including managed care), regulation, contracting, capitation and value-based purchasing. The course will also delve into the structure of health care entities, including non-profit, tax-exempt organizations and the laws and regulations covering different structures of health care organizations. Additional topics covered include Medicare and Medicaid payment systems, fraud and abuse, anti-kickback statutes and the Stark prohibition against self-referral, HIPAA and general regulatory compliance concerns of health care providers.

Denver Law is alma mater to several Spencer Fane attorneys, who are proud to continue to be associated with the school.

