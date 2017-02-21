Stifel Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. ( NYSE : SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the "Series A Preferred Stock").

The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for December 15, 2016, up to, but excluding the dividend payment date of March 15, 2017. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividend is payable on March 15, 2017 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2017.

The Company's Series A Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SF PrA."