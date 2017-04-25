Stifel Financial Schedules First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. ( NYSE : SF) will release its first quarter 2017 financial results after the market closes on Monday, May 1, 2017. The company will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (877) 876-9938 and referencing conference ID 13766283. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the company's results, will be available through Stifel's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.