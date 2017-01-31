Stifel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Financial Results

21st Consecutive Year of Record Net Revenues

Record fourth quarter net revenues of $661.4 million, increased 14% compared with the year-ago quarter.

Record 2016 net revenues of $2.6 billion, increased 11% compared with 2015.

Record 2016 net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.

Record 2016 net revenues in Institutional Group.

2016 net income available to common shareholders of $77.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share.

Stifel Financial Corp. ( NYSE : SF) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $24.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $661.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2016, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $11.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $581.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2015.

The GAAP results for the three months ended December 31, 2016 were impacted by the following:

Anticipated merger-related charges of approximately $14.2 million, primarily for the Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, Americas transaction; and

Litigation-related expenses of approximately $20.0 million associated with previously disclosed legal matters; and

The previously disclosed settlement with the SEC, which impacted the Company's provision for income taxes by approximately $8.9 million due to the non-deductibility of the settlement payment.

Taken together, these items reduced net income available to common shareholders by $29.6 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share. Details discussed below and in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $77.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $2.6 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $92.3 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $2.3 billion in 2015.

Three Months Ended Year Ended Financial Highlights (Unaudited) U.S. GAAP NON-GAAP U.S. GAAP (in 000s, except per share data) 12/31/16 12/31/15 9/30/16 12/31/2016 (1) 12/31/16 12/31/15 Net revenues $ 661,391 $ 581,286 $ 641,986 $ 661,392 $ 2,575,496 $ 2,331,594 Compensation ratio 63.6 % 68.6 % 67.6 % 62.3 % 67.0 % 67.3 % Non-compensation ratio 28.1 % 29.5 % 28.0 % 24.2 % 27.5 % 26.6 % Pre-tax operating margin 8.3 % 1.9 % 4.4 % 13.5 % 5.5 % 6.1 % Net income $ 26,880 $ 11,172 $ 17,814 $ 56,528 $ 81,520 $ 92,336 Preferred dividend 2,343 - 1,563 2,343 3,906 - Net income available to common shareholders $ 24,537 $ 11,172 $ 16,251 $ 54,185 $ 77,614 $ 92,336 Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.34 $ 0.14 $ 0.23 $ 0.71 $ 1.05 $ 1.18 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 0.31 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.68 $ 1.00 $ 1.18

(1) Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures is discussed below and under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Chairman's Comments

"I'm very happy to announce we posted our 21st consecutive year of record net revenues despite what was a challenging operating environment for the vast majority of the year. The business we've built over the past 20 years continues to benefit from the diversity of our revenue streams and is well positioned if the post-election market optimism continues. Our results underscore this diversity as the investments we made in 2015 helped drive substantial growth in net interest income, asset management & service fees, fixed income brokerage and trading, and advisory revenue. These more than offset weaker institutional commissions and underwriting revenue," stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel.

Mr. Kruszewski continued, "The improved market environment is a solid backdrop for continued organic revenue growth in 2017 and we will continue look to deploy our excess capital in ways that generate the best returns. However, as we continue to grow our top line, we will put increased emphasis on improved operating leverage through expense efficiencies. In 2016, we illustrated our commitment to meeting our expense expectations as our comp. and non-comp. expenses consistently fell within our guidance. We have instituted a firm-wide cost reduction initiative that I expect will continue to generate positive results that will ultimately result in improved operating margins. Lastly, I'd note that the vast majority of our non-GAAP deal related charges are behind us and as we have consistently stated over the past year, we expect the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP results in 2017 will be materially less than our 2016 results."

Fourth Quarter 2016

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $289.7 million, a 1.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 0.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016. Brokerage revenues generated by the Sterne Businesses that were sold on July 1, 2016 were $16.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2015.

Three Months Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues $ 160,017 $ 166,339 (3.8 ) $ 165,475 (3.3 ) Institutional brokerage: Equity 64,007 54,837 16.7 51,004 25.5 Fixed income 65,712 73,574 (10.7 ) 71,794 (8.5 ) Total institutional brokerage 129,719 128,411 1.0 122,798 5.6 Total brokerage revenues (1) $ 289,736 $ 294,750 (1.7 ) $ 288,273 0.5

(1) Excludes brokerage revenues included in the Other segment.

Global wealth management brokerage revenues were $160.0 million, a 3.8% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 3.3% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016. Excluding the revenues from the Sterne businesses, global wealth brokerage revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 increased 5.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $64.0 million, a 16.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 25.5% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $65.7 million, a 10.7% decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and an 8.5% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $134.5 million, a 30.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 7.1% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Three Months Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change Investment banking: Capital raising: Equity $ 48,393 $ 40,536 19.4 $ 32,546 48.7 Fixed income 29,811 29,632 0.6 25,931 15.0 Capital raising 78,204 70,168 11.5 58,477 33.7 Advisory fees: 56,248 32,643 72.3 86,322 (34.8 ) Total investment banking $ 134,452 $ 102,811 30.8 $ 144,799 (7.1 )

Equity capital raising revenues were $48.4 million, a 19.4% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 48.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Fixed income capital raising revenues were $29.8 million, a 0.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 15.0% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Advisory fee revenues were $56.2 million, a 72.3% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 34.8% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $149.5 million, a 15.6% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 3.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016. The increase from the comparative period in 2015 is primarily attributable to the growth in the value of fee-based accounts and an increase in the Federal Funds rate.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $74.7 million, a 106.7% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 34.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016.

Interest income was $90.8 million, an 86.8% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 21.3% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016. Interest income was impacted by the continued growth of interest-earning assets.

Interest expense was $16.1 million, a 29.1% increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 and a 16.8% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016. Interest expense was impacted by the Company's July 2016 issuance of $200.0 million senior notes, the write-off of debt issuance costs as a result of the redemption of the Company's $150.0 million 5.375% senior notes in July 2016, and the December 2015 issuance of $300.0 million of 3.50% senior notes.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, compensation and benefits expenses were $420.6 million, which included $8.3 million of merger-related expenses. This compares with $399.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 and $434.2 million in the third quarter of 2016. Excluding merger-related expenses, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 62.3% in the fourth quarter of 2016.

GAAP compensation and benefits $ 420,644 As a percentage of net revenues 63.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:(1) Merger-related 8,270 Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 412,374 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues (2) 62.3 %

(1) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(2) There were no non-GAAP adjustments to net revenues during the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, non-compensation operating expenses were $185.9 million, which included litigation and merger-related expenses of $26.0 million. This compares with $171.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 and $179.8 million in the third quarter of 2016. Excluding merger-related expenses, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 were 24.2%.

GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 185,853 As a percentage of net revenues 28.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments:(1) Litigation and merger-related 25,956 Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 159,897 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues (2) 24.2 %

(1) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(2) There were no non-GAAP adjustments to net revenues during the three months ended December 31, 2016.

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was 51.0% compared with 36.3% for the third quarter of 2016. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was 36.6%.

GAAP provision for income taxes $ 28,014 GAAP effective tax rate 51.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:(1) Litigation and merger-related (13,458 ) Non-deductible settlement 8,880 (4,578 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 32,592 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 36.6 %

(1) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Certain settlements or judgments associated with the Company's disclosed matters are not deductible for tax purposes to the extent they constitute penalties. The previously disclosed settlement was not deductible and negatively impacted the Company's provision for income taxes during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Full Year 2016

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 were $1.2 billion, a 5.8% increase compared with 2015. Excluding the revenues from the Sterne businesses, brokerage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 increased 7.6% compared to 2015.

Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues $ 670,635 $ 652,681 2.8 Institutional brokerage: Equity 232,292 235,155 (1.2 ) Fixed income 302,491 251,019 20.5 Total institutional brokerage 534,783 486,174 10.0 Total brokerage revenues $ 1,205,418 $ 1,138,855 5.8

(1) Excludes brokerage revenues included in the Other segment.

Global wealth management brokerage revenues were $670.6 million, a 2.8% increase compared with 2015. Excluding the revenues from the Sterne businesses, global wealth brokerage revenues for the year ended December 31, 2016 increased 5.3% compared to 2015.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $232.3 million, a 1.2% decrease compared with 2015.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $302.5 million, a 20.5% increase compared with 2015.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $513.0 million, a 2.0% increase compared with 2015.

Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change Investment banking: Capital raising: Equity $ 144,125 $ 177,486 (18.8 ) Fixed income 112,272 130,085 (13.7 ) Capital raising 256,397 307,571 (16.6 ) Advisory fees: 256,637 195,481 31.3 Total investment banking $ 513,034 $ 503,052 2.0

Equity capital raising revenues were $144.1 million, an 18.8% decrease compared with 2015.

Fixed income capital raising revenues were $112.3 million, a 13.7% decrease compared with 2015.

Advisory fee revenues were $256.6 million, a 31.3% increase compared with 2015.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were $582.8 million, an 18.0% increase compared with 2015. The increase from the comparative period in 2015 is primarily attributable to the growth in the value of fee-based accounts and an increase in the Federal Funds rate.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $227.5 million, a 70.1% increase compared with 2015.

Interest income was $294.3 million, a 64.3% increase compared with 2015. Interest income was impacted by the continued growth of interest-earning assets.

Interest expense was $66.9 million, a 47.3% increase compared with 2015. Interest expense was impacted by the Company's July 2016 issuance of $200.0 million senior notes, the write-off of debt issuance costs as a result of the redemption of the Company's $150.0 million 5.375% senior notes in July 2016, and the December 2015 issuance of $300.0 million of 3.50% senior notes.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the year ended December 31, 2016, compensation and benefits expenses were $1.7 billion compared to $1.6 billion in 2015. Included in compensation and benefits for the year ended December 31, 2016 were non-GAAP adjustments of $97.0 million, which included merger-related expenses of $61.0 million; and stock-based compensation expense of $36.0 million associated with the Barclays acquisition. In addition to the non-GAAP adjustments, compensation and benefits expenses for the year ended December 31, 2016 included duplicative expenses of $8.5 million associated with the Company's recent acquisitions. These costs are no longer reported as non-GAAP adjustments.

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the year ended December 31, 2016, non-compensation operating expenses were $706.9 million compared with $621.2 million in 2015. Included in non-compensation operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2016 were non-GAAP adjustments of $63.0 million, which consisted of merger-related expenses of $31.2 million; and litigation-related expenses of $31.8 million associated with previously disclosed legal matters. In addition to the non-GAAP adjustments, non-compensation operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2016 included duplicative expenses of $19.5 million. These costs are no longer reported as non-GAAP adjustments.

Provision for Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2016 was 42.8% compared with 34.8% in 2015.

Certain settlements or judgments associated with the Company's disclosed matters may not be deductible for tax purposes to the extent they constitute penalties. The previously disclosed settlement are not deductible and negatively impacted the Company's provision for income taxes during the year ended December 31, 2016.

Assets and Capital

Assets

Assets increased 43.5% to $19.1 billion as of December 31, 2016 from $13.3 billion as of December 31, 2015. The increase is attributable to growth of Stifel Bank, which as of December 31, 2016 has grown its assets to $12.8 billion from $7.2 billion as of December 31, 2015. Stifel Bank has increased its investment portfolio by 78.5% and its loan portfolio by 77.9% since December 31, 2015.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets as of December 31, 2016 was 0.21%.

Capital

Shareholders' equity as of December 31, 2016 increased 9.9% to $2.7 billion from $2.5 billion as of December 31, 2015.

During the year ended December 31, 2016, the Company repurchased 3.4 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average price of $33.22 per share.

At December 31, 2016, book value per common share was $41.09 based on 66.6 million common shares outstanding. This represents an 10.5% increase from December 31, 2015.

At December 31, 2016, the Company's Tier 1 leverage capital and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios were 10.2% and 20.3%, respectively, compared to 16.6% and 26.3%, respectively, at December 31, 2015.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 178,683 $ 187,287 (4.6 ) $ 171,272 4.3 $ 729,989 $ 749,536 (2.6 ) Principal transactions 111,052 107,464 3.3 117,002 (5.1 ) 475,428 389,319 22.1 Brokerage revenues 289,735 294,751 (1.7 ) 288,274 0.5 1,205,417 1,138,855 5.8 Capital raising 78,204 70,168 11.5 58,477 33.7 256,397 307,571 (16.6 ) Advisory fees 56,248 32,643 72.3 86,322 (34.8 ) 256,637 195,481 31.3 Investment banking 134,452 102,811 30.8 144,799 (7.1 ) 513,034 503,052 2.0 Asset management and service fees 149,484 129,319 15.6 144,206 3.7 582,789 493,761 18.0 Other income 12,994 18,251 (28.8 ) 9,209 41.1 46,798 62,224 (24.8 ) Operating revenues 586,665 545,132 7.6 586,488 0.0 2,348,038 2,197,892 6.8 Interest revenue 90,844 48,639 86.8 74,881 21.3 294,332 179,101 64.3 Total revenues 677,509 593,771 14.1 661,369 2.4 2,642,370 2,376,993 11.2 Interest expense 16,118 12,485 29.1 19,383 (16.8 ) 66,874 45,399 47.3 Net revenues 661,391 581,286 13.8 641,986 3.0 2,575,496 2,331,594 10.5 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 420,644 398,966 5.4 434,236 (3.1 ) 1,726,016 1,568,862 10.0 Occupancy and equipment rental 52,869 61,667 (14.3 ) 62,453 (15.3 ) 231,324 207,465 11.5 Communication and office supplies 34,376 34,652 (0.8 ) 31,182 10.2 139,644 130,678 6.9 Commissions and floor brokerage 9,662 10,895 (11.3 ) 10,777 (10.3 ) 44,315 42,518 4.2 Other operating expenses 88,946 64,024 38.9 75,356 18.0 291,615 240,504 21.3 Total non-interest expenses 606,497 570,204 6.4 614,004 (1.2 ) 2,432,914 2,190,027 11.1 Income before income taxes 54,894 11,082 395.3 27,982 96.2 142,582 141,567 0.7 Provision for income taxes 28,014 (90 ) n/m 10,168 175.5 61,062 49,231 24.0 Net income 26,880 11,172 140.6 17,814 50.9 81,520 92,336 (11.7 ) Preferred dividends 2,343 - n/m 1,563 49.9 3,906 - n/m Net income available to common shareholders $ 24,537 $ 11,172 119.6 $ 16,251 51.0 $ 77,614 $ 92,336 (15.9 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.16 131.3 $ 0.24 54.2 $ 1.16 $ 1.35 (14.1 ) Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.14 121.4 $ 0.21 47.6 $ 1.00 $ 1.18 (15.3 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 66,636 68,150 (2.2 ) 66,482 0.2 66,871 68,543 (2.4 ) Diluted 79,539 79,355 0.2 77,544 2.6 77,563 78,554 (1.3 )

Summary Business Segment Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change Net revenues: Global Wealth Management $ 407,535 $ 347,216 17.4 $ 390,032 4.5 $ 1,563,410 $ 1,377,313 13.5 Institutional Group 253,168 246,325 2.8 258,800 (2.2 ) 1,014,164 975,594 4.0 Other 688 (12,255 ) (105.6 ) (6,846 ) (110.0 ) (2,078 ) (21,313 ) (90.3 ) Total net revenues $ 661,391 $ 581,286 13.8 $ 641,986 3.0 $ 2,575,496 $ 2,331,594 10.5 Operating expenses: Global Wealth Management $ 284,683 $ 255,139 11.6 $ 280,953 1.3 $ 1,133,092 $ 995,187 13.9 Institutional Group 205,653 205,408 0.1 213,877 (3.8 ) 850,021 834,552 1.9 Other 116,161 109,657 5.9 119,174 (2.5 ) 449,801 360,288 24.8 Total operating expenses $ 606,497 $ 570,204 6.4 $ 614,004 (1.2 ) $ 2,432,914 $ 2,190,027 11.1 Operating contribution: Global Wealth Management $ 122,852 $ 92,077 33.4 $ 109,079 12.6 $ 430,318 $ 382,126 12.6 Institutional Group 47,515 40,917 16.1 44,923 5.8 164,143 141,042 16.4 Other (115,473 ) (121,912 ) (5.3 ) (126,020 ) (8.4 ) (451,879 ) (381,601 ) 18.4 Income before income taxes $ 54,894 $ 11,082 395.3 $ 27,982 96.2 $ 142,582 $ 141,567 0.7 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits Global Wealth Management 52.9 57.1 55.2 55.7 56.7 Institutional Group 57.7 58.1 61.1 60.0 61.1 Non-compensation operating expenses Global Wealth Management 17.0 16.4 16.9 16.8 15.6 Institutional Group 23.5 25.3 21.5 23.8 24.4 Income before income taxes Global Wealth Management 30.1 26.5 27.9 27.5 27.7 Institutional Group 18.8 16.6 17.4 16.2 14.5 Consolidated pre-tax margin (1) 8.3 1.9 4.4 5.5 6.1

(1) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended December 31, 2016 of 13.5% is calculated by adding litgaton and merger-related non-GAAP adjustments of $34.2 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $54.9 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter. Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed above and under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Statistical Information (in 000s, except per share amounts) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change Statistical Information: Book value per share $ 41.09 $ 37.19 10.5 $ 40.65 1.1 Financial advisors (3) 2,282 2,300 (2) (0.8 ) 2,280 0.1 Locations 396 402 (1.5 ) 396 0.0 Total client assets $ 236,942,000 $ 219,883,000 (2) 7.8 $ 234,490,000 1.0 Fee-based client assets $ 70,195,000 $ 62,679,000 12.0 $ 67,927,000 3.3 Client money market and insured product $ 19,253,000 $ 17,981,000 7.1 $ 18,478,000 4.2 Secured client lending (4) $ 2,959,628 $ 2,781,076 6.4 $ 2,770,783 6.8

(2) On July 1, 2016, we sold the independent contractor business acquired with the Sterne Agee transaction in June 2015. As of December 31, 2015, there were 591 independent contractors included in the disposed business unit and $14.2 billion of total client assets. These numbers have been excluded from the above table.

(3) Includes 123, 128, and 125 independent contractors at December 31, 2016, December 31, 2015, and September 30, 2016, respectively.

(4) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at Stifel Bank.

Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 114,824 $ 128,395 (10.6 ) $ 117,596 (2.4 ) $ 491,214 $ 504,206 (2.6 ) Principal transactions 45,193 37,944 19.1 47,879 (5.6 ) 179,421 148,475 20.8 Brokerage revenues 160,017 166,339 (3.8 ) 165,475 (3.3 ) 670,635 652,681 2.8 Asset management and service fees 149,998 130,382 15.0 143,152 4.8 581,862 492,814 18.1 Net interest 78,748 42,187 86.7 63,981 23.1 248,784 154,389 61.1 Investment banking 12,064 8,313 45.1 12,212 (1.2 ) 42,187 43,687 (3.4 ) Other income 6,708 (5 ) n/m 5,212 28.7 19,942 33,742 (40.9 ) Net revenues 407,535 347,216 17.4 390,032 4.5 1,563,410 1,377,313 13.5 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 215,458 198,137 8.7 215,151 0.1 870,577 781,573 11.4 Non-compensation operating expenses 69,225 57,002 21.4 65,802 5.2 262,515 213,614 22.9 Total non-interest expenses 284,683 255,139 11.6 280,953 1.3 1,133,092 995,187 13.9 Income before income taxes $ 122,852 $ 92,077 33.4 $ 109,079 12.6 $ 430,318 $ 382,126 12.6 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 52.9 57.1 55.2 55.7 56.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 17.0 16.4 16.9 16.8 15.6 Income before income taxes 30.1 26.5 27.9 27.5 27.7

Stifel Bank & Trust - a component of Global Wealth Management (Unaudited) Key Statistical Information As of and For The Three Months Ended (in 000s, except percentages) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change Assets $ 12,798,240 $ 7,157,583 78.8 $ 11,018,615 16.2 Investment securities 6,209,022 3,479,336 78.5 5,376,550 15.5 Bank loans, net 5,591,190 3,143,515 77.9 4,956,676 12.8 Loans held for sale 228,588 189,921 20.4 217,316 5.2 Deposits 11,527,483 6,638,359 73.6 9,885,441 16.6 Net interest margin 2.24 % 2.45 % 2.40 % Allowance as a percentage of loans 0.81 % 0.95 % 0.79 % Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.21 % 0.01 % 0.25 %

Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended (in 000s) 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change 9/30/16 % Change 12/31/16 12/31/15 % Change Revenues: Commissions $ 63,859 $ 58,891 8.4 $ 53,676 19.0 $ 238,775 $ 241,528 (1.1 ) Principal transactions 65,860 69,520 (5.3 ) 69,122 (4.7 ) 296,008 244,646 21.0 Brokerage revenues 129,719 128,411 1.0 122,798 5.6 534,783 486,174 10.0 Capital raising 66,949 61,766 8.4 46,265 44.7 214,209 264,858 (19.1 ) Advisory fees 55,439 30,810 79.9 86,323 (35.8 ) 256,638 192,584 33.3 Investment banking 122,388 92,576 32.2 132,588 (7.7 ) 470,847 457,442 2.9 Other(1) 1,061 25,338 (95.8 ) 3,414 (68.9 ) 8,534 31,978 (73.3 ) Net revenues 253,168 246,325 2.8 258,800 (2.2 ) 1,014,164 975,594 4.0 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 146,056 143,162 2.0 158,126 (7.6 ) 608,171 596,561 1.9 Non-compensation operating expenses 59,597 62,246 (4.3 ) 55,751 6.9 241,850 237,991 1.6 Total non-interest expenses 205,653 205,408 0.1 213,877 (3.8 ) 850,021 834,552 1.9 Income before income taxes $ 47,515 $ 40,917 16.1 $ 44,923 5.8 $ 164,143 $ 141,042 16.4 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 57.7 58.1 61.1 60.0 61.1 Non-compensation operating expenses 23.5 25.3 21.5 23.8 24.4 Income before income taxes 18.8 16.6 17.4 16.2 14.5

(1) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company's financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2016. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company's results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company's business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended December 31, 2016 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

(in 000s) GAAP net income $ 26,880 Preferred dividend 2,343 Net income available to common shareholders 24,537 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (1) 14,226 Litigation-related (2) 20,000 Provision for income taxes (3) (4,578 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 29,648 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 54,185 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 79,539 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 0.34 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.37 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 0.71 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 0.31 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.37 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 0.68

(1) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, lease abandonment, and professional fees. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's on-going business.

(2) Primarily related to costs associated with the Company's previously disclosed legal matters.

(3) Includes an $8.9 million impact as a result of the non-deductibility of the previously disclosed settlement payment.