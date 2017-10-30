Stifel Reports Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. ( NYSE : SF)

Net revenues of $721.2 million, increased 12.3% compared with the year-ago quarter and decreased 0.6% sequentially.

Record net revenues and pre-tax operating income in Global Wealth Management.

Record pre-tax operating margin in Institutional Group.

Net income available to common shareholders of $64.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share.

Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $71.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share.

Record client assets of $264.7 billion, increased 12.9% compared with the year-ago quarter and 2.6% sequentially.

Payment of regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share.

Issuance of $225 million of Senior Notes (settled in October 2017).

Assets of $20.5 billion, increased 4.9% from June 30, 2017.

Bank net interest margin of 2.80% increased 3 basis points sequentially.

Stifel Financial Corp. today reported net income available to common shareholders of $64.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted common share on net revenues of $721.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $16.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share, on net revenues of $642.0 million for the third quarter of 2016.

For the three months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $71.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported net income available to common shareholders of $177.8 million, or $2.21 per diluted common share on record net revenues of $2.1 billion, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $53.1 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, on net revenues of $1.9 billion for the comparable period in 2016.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, the Company reported non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders of $202.8 million, or $2.52 per diluted common share.

Chairman's Comments

"We are pleased with our results in the third quarter, as we generated the second highest quarterly revenue in our firm's history, down modestly from our record results in the previous quarter. Additionally, we generated our highest pre-tax operating margin in nearly seven years during the quarter as our focus on expense management continues to improve our bottom line growth. Less than two years ago, I commented that we would focus on optimizing our existing business to deliver stronger top and bottom line results. Our performance in the third quarter underscores the progress we've made in a relatively short period of time as the investments we made in the business in the past few years continue to drive growth despite market cyclicality," stated Ronald J. Kruszewski, Chairman & CEO of Stifel.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in 000s, except per share data) GAAP

9/30/17 GAAP

9/30/16 %

Change GAAP 6/30/17 %

Change Non-

GAAP (1)

9/30/17 Non-

GAAP (1)

6/30/17 %

Change Net revenues $ 721,169 $ 641,986 12.3 $ 725,647 (0.6 ) $ 721,169 $ 725,647 (0.6 ) Net income $ 66,536 $ 17,814 273.5 $ 52,811 26.0 $ 73,949 $ 73,991 (0.1 ) Preferred dividend 2,343 1,563 49.9 2,344 (0.0 ) 2,343 2,344 (0.0 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,193 $ 16,251 295.0 $ 50,467 27.2 $ 71,606 $ 71,647 (0.1 ) Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.82 $ 0.23 256.5 $ 0.66 24.2 $ 0.91 $ 0.92 (1.1 ) Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 0.79 $ 0.21 276.2 $ 0.63 25.4 $ 0.89 $ 0.90 (1.1 ) Compensation ratio 62.2% 67.6% 62.5% 61.1% 61.4% Non-compensation ratio 22.8% 28.0% 26.0% 22.1% 22.3% Pre-tax operating margin 15.0% 4.4% 11.5% 16.8% 16.3%

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in 000s, except per share data) GAAP

9/30/17 GAAP

9/30/16 %

Change Non-

GAAP (1)

9/30/17 Non-

GAAP (1)

9/30/16 %

Change Net revenues $ 2,122,347 $ 1,914,105 10.9 $ 2,124,331 $ 1,918,207 10.7 Net income $ 184,859 $ 54,640 238.3 $ 209,789 $ 133,083 57.6 Preferred dividend 7,031 1,563 349.8 7,031 1,563 349.8 Net income available to common shareholders $ 177,828 $ 53,077 235.0 $ 202,758 $ 131,520 54.2 Earnings per diluted common share $ 2.29 $ 0.71 222.5 $ 2.60 $ 1.74 49.4 Earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 2.21 $ 0.69 220.3 $ 2.52 $ 1.72 46.5 Compensation ratio 63.1% 68.2% 61.6% 63.0% Non-compensation ratio 24.2% 27.2% 22.4% 24.2% Pre-tax operating margin 12.7% 4.6% 16.0% 12.8%

Brokerage Revenues

Brokerage revenues, defined as commissions and principal transactions, were $249.6 million, a 13.4% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 6.8% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Three Months Ended (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change Global Wealth Management brokerage revenues $ 158,334 $ 165,476 (4.3 ) $ 168,085 (5.8 ) Institutional brokerage: Equity 45,209 51,004 (11.4 ) 50,869 (11.1 ) Fixed income 46,079 71,794 (35.8 ) 49,013 (6.0 ) Total institutional brokerage 91,288 122,798 (25.7 ) 99,882 (8.6 ) Total brokerage revenues $ 249,622 $ 288,274 (13.4 ) $ 267,967 (6.8 )

Global wealth management brokerage revenues were $158.3 million, a 4.3% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 5.8% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Institutional equity brokerage revenues were $45.2 million, an 11.4% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and an 11.1% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Institutional fixed income brokerage revenues were $46.1 million, a 35.8% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 6.0% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Investment Banking Revenues

Investment banking revenues were $181.9 million, a 25.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 1.8% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Three Months Ended (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change Capital raising: Global Wealth Management $ 9,072 $ 12,212 (25.7 ) $ 10,641 (14.7 ) Equity 43,277 20,782 108.2 45,664 (5.2 ) Fixed income 27,573 25,483 8.2 46,495 (40.7 ) Institutional Group 70,850 46,265 53.1 92,159 (23.1 ) Capital raising 79,922 58,477 36.7 102,800 (22.3 ) Advisory fees 101,982 86,322 18.1 82,461 23.7 Total investment banking $ 181,904 $ 144,799 25.6 $ 185,261 (1.8 )

Global wealth management capital raising revenues were $9.1 million, a 25.7% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 14.7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Institutional equity capital raising revenues were $43.3 million, a 108.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 5.2% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Institutional fixed income capital raising revenues were $27.6 million, an 8.2% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 40.7% decrease compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Advisory fee revenues were $102.0 million, an 18.1% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 23.7% increase compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Asset Management and Service Fee Revenues

Asset management and service fee revenues were a record $179.8 million, a 24.7% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 4.0% increase compared with the second quarter of 2017. The increase from the comparative period in 2016 is primarily attributable to the growth in the value of fee-based accounts and an increase in the Federal Funds rate, which increased fees earned on cash balances.

Net Interest Income

Record net interest income of $100.2 million, an 80.6% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and an 8.6% increase compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Interest income was $117.9 million, a 57.4% increase compared with the third quarter of 2016 and an 8.2% increase compared with the second quarter of 2017. Interest income was impacted by the continued growth of interest-earning assets.

Interest expense was $17.6 million, a 9.1% decrease compared with the third quarter of 2016 and a 5.9% increase compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Compensation and Benefits Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compensation and benefits expenses were $448.4 million, which included $8.1 million of merger-related and severance expenses. This compares with $434.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $453.9 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding merger-related expenses, compensation and benefits as a percentage of net revenues were 61.1% in the third quarter of 2017.

Three Months

Ended 9/30/17 Nine Months

Ended 9/30/17 GAAP compensation and benefits $ 448,410 $ 1,338,673 As a percentage of net revenues 62.2 % 63.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments:(2) Merger-related (5,518 ) (20,874 ) Severance (2,538 ) (9,493 ) (8,056 ) (30,367 ) Non-GAAP compensation and benefits $ 440,354 $ 1,308,306 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 61.1 % 61.6 %

Non-Compensation Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, non-compensation operating expenses were $164.6 million, which included merger-related expenses of $4.7 million. This compares with $179.8 million in the third quarter of 2016 and $188.6 million in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding litigation and merger-related expenses, non-compensation operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were 22.1%.

Three Months

Ended 9/30/17 Nine Months

Ended 9/30/17 GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 164,620 $ 513,318 As a percentage of net revenues 22.8 % 24.2 % Non-GAAP adjustments:(2) Merger-related (4,725 ) (16,899 ) Litigation-related - (20,000 ) (4,725 ) (36,899 ) Non-GAAP non-compensation expenses $ 159,895 $ 476,419 As a percentage of non-GAAP net revenues 22.1 % 22.4 %

Provision for Income Taxes

The GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was 38.5%. This compares with an effective income tax rate of 36.3% for the third quarter of 2016 and 36.5% for the second quarter of 2017. The adjusted non-GAAP effective income tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 was 38.9%.

Three Months

Ended 9/30/17 Nine Months

Ended 9/30/17 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 41,603 $ 85,497 GAAP effective tax rate 38.5 % 31.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments:(2) Litigation and merger-related and severance 5,072 26,869 Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (3) 297 17,452 5,369 44,321 Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 46,972 $ 129,818 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 38.9 % 38.2 %

Conference Call Information

Stifel Financial Corp. will host its third quarter 2017 financial results conference call on Monday, October 30, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. The conference call may include forward-looking statements.

All interested parties are invited to listen to Stifel's Chairman and CEO, Ronald J. Kruszewski, by dialing (888) 676-3684 and referencing conference ID #3699219. A live audio webcast of the call, as well as a presentation highlighting the Company's results, will be available through the Company's web site, www.stifel.com. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the broadcast will be available through the above-referenced web site beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the call.

Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's web site at www.stifel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this earnings release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on various assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this earnings release are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following possibilities: the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies or the branch offices and financial advisors; a material adverse change in financial condition; the risk of borrower, depositor, and other customer attrition; a change in general business and economic conditions; changes in the interest rate environment, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values, and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation and regulation; other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, geopolitical, and technological factors affecting the companies' operations, pricing, and services; and other risk factors referred to from time to time in filings made by Stifel Financial Corp. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. Stifel Financial Corp. disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in 000s, except per share amounts) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 162,612 $ 171,272 (5.1 ) $ 172,264 (5.6 ) $ 510,150 $ 551,306 (7.5 ) Principal transactions 87,010 117,002 (25.6 ) 95,703 (9.1 ) 299,570 364,376 (17.8 ) Brokerage Revenues 249,622 288,274 (13.4 ) 267,967 (6.8 ) 809,720 915,682 (11.6 ) Capital raising 79,922 58,477 36.7 102,800 (22.3 ) 256,638 178,193 44.0 Advisory fees 101,982 86,322 18.1 82,461 23.7 237,379 200,389 18.5 Investment banking 181,904 144,799 25.6 185,261 (1.8 ) 494,017 378,582 30.5 Asset management and service fees 179,848 144,206 24.7 172,914 4.0 515,501 433,305 19.0 Other income 9,558 9,209 3.8 7,198 32.8 25,508 33,804 (24.5 ) Operating Revenue 620,932 586,488 5.9 633,340 (2.0 ) 1,844,746 1,761,373 4.7 Interest Revenue 117,862 74,881 57.4 108,951 8.2 327,766 203,488 61.1 Total Revenue 738,794 661,369 11.7 742,291 (0.5 ) 2,172,512 1,964,861 10.6 Interest Expense 17,625 19,383 (9.1 ) 16,644 5.9 50,165 50,756 (1.2 ) Net Revenue 721,169 641,986 12.3 725,647 (0.6 ) 2,122,347 1,914,105 10.9 Non-interest Expenses: Compensation and benefits 448,410 434,236 3.3 453,876 (1.2 ) 1,338,673 1,305,372 2.6 Occupancy and equipment rental 57,427 62,453 (8.0 ) 57,892 (0.8 ) 167,864 178,455 (5.9 ) Communication and office supplies 34,650 31,182 11.1 34,192 1.3 102,686 105,268 (2.5 ) Commissions and floor brokerage 11,232 10,777 4.2 11,232 - 33,187 34,653 (4.2 ) Provision for loan losses 7,990 3,561 124.4 5,856 36.4 19,980 9,643 107.2 Other operating expenses 53,321 71,795 (25.7 ) 79,401 (32.8 ) 189,601 193,026 (1.8 ) Total non-interest expenses 613,030 614,004 (0.2 ) 642,449 (4.6 ) 1,851,991 1,826,417 1.4 Income before income taxes 108,139 27,982 286.5 83,198 30.0 270,356 87,688 208.3 Provision for income taxes 41,603 10,168 309.2 30,387 36.9 85,497 33,048 158.7 Net income 66,536 17,814 273.5 52,811 26.0 184,859 54,640 238.3 Preferred dividends 2,343 1,563 49.9 2,344 (0.0 ) 7,031 1,563 349.8 Net income available to common shareholders $ 64,193 $ 16,251 295.0 $ 50,467 27.2 $ 177,828 $ 53,077 235.0 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.94 $ 0.24 291.7 $ 0.74 27.0 $ 2.60 $ 0.79 229.1 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.21 276.2 $ 0.63 25.4 $ 2.21 $ 0.69 220.3 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 68,522 66,482 3.1 68,556 (0.0 ) 68,488 66,950 2.3 Diluted 80,881 77,544 4.3 80,021 1.1 80,562 76,612 5.2

Summary Segment Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change Net revenues: Global Wealth Management $ 453,558 $ 390,032 16.3 $ 451,990 0.3 $ 1,348,280 $ 1,155,875 16.6 Institutional Group 264,747 258,800 2.3 276,153 (4.1 ) 778,367 760,996 2.3 Other 2,864 (6,846 ) 141.8 (2,496 ) 214.7 (4,300 ) (2,766 ) (55.5 ) Total net revenues $ 721,169 $ 641,986 12.3 $ 725,647 (0.6 ) $ 2,122,347 $ 1,914,105 10.9 Operating expenses: Global Wealth Management $ 291,802 $ 280,953 3.9 $ 298,753 (2.3 ) $ 891,235 $ 848,409 5.0 Institutional Group 213,030 213,877 (0.4 ) 223,261 (4.6 ) 633,886 644,368 (1.6 ) Other 108,198 119,174 (9.2 ) 120,435 (10.2 ) 326,870 333,640 (2.0 ) Total operating expenses $ 613,030 $ 614,004 (0.2 ) $ 642,449 (4.6 ) $ 1,851,991 $ 1,826,417 1.4 Operating contribution: Global Wealth Management $ 161,756 $ 109,079 48.3 $ 153,237 5.6 $ 457,045 $ 307,466 48.6 Institutional Group 51,717 44,923 15.1 52,892 (2.2 ) 144,481 116,628 23.9 Other (105,334 ) (126,020 ) (16.4 ) (122,931 ) (14.3 ) (331,170 ) (336,406 ) (1.6 ) Income before income taxes $ 108,139 $ 27,982 286.5 $ 83,198 30.0 $ 270,356 $ 87,688 208.3 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits Global Wealth Management 49.1 55.2 50.7 50.5 56.7 Institutional Group 60.0 61.1 59.6 60.0 60.7 Non-comp. operating expenses Global Wealth Management 15.2 16.9 15.4 15.6 16.7 Institutional Group 20.5 21.5 21.2 21.4 24.0 Income before income taxes Global Wealth Management 35.7 27.9 33.9 33.9 26.6 Institutional Group 19.5 17.4 19.2 18.6 15.3 Consolidated pre-tax margin (4) (5) 15.0 4.4 11.5 12.7 4.6

Stifel Financial Corp. Selected Key Metrics (Unaudited) Financial metrics: As of and For the Three Months Ended (in 000s, except percentages and per share amounts) 9/30/17 9/30/16 6/30/17 Total assets $ 20,484,080 $ 17,204,908 $ 19,533,575 Total equity 2,932,405 2,691,690 2,845,309 Book value per common share $ 40.67 $ 38.38 $ 39.47 Return on common equity (6) 9.7 % 2.8 % 7.9 % Non-GAAP return on common equity (1) (6) 10.8 % 8.7 % 11.1 % Return on tangible common equity (7) 16.1 % 5.0 % 13.4 % Non-GAAP return on tangible common equity (1) (7) 17.8 % 15.3 % 18.8 % Tier 1 common capital ratio (8) 18.3 % 19.5 % 18.2 % Tier 1 risk based capital ratio (8) 20.5 % 22.0 % 20.5 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (8) 10.4 % 11.8 % 10.3 % Pre-tax margin on net revenues 15.0 % 4.4 % 11.5 % Non-GAAP pre-tax margin on net revenues (1) 16.8 % 14.0 % 16.3 % Effective tax rate 38.5 % 36.3 % 36.5 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate (1) 38.9 % 39.4 % 37.3 %

Statistical Information (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change Statistical Information: Financial advisors (9) 2,252 2,280 (1.2 ) 2,277 (1.1 ) Locations 395 396 (0.3 ) 399 (1.0 ) Total client assets $ 264,717,000 $ 234,490,000 12.9 $ 258,097,000 2.6 Fee-based client assets $ 82,999,000 $ 67,927,000 22.2 $ 79,177,000 4.8 Client money market and insured product $ 17,420,000 $ 18,478,000 (5.7 ) $ 17,831,000 (2.3 ) Secured client lending (10) $ 3,037,158 $ 2,770,783 9.6 $ 2,999,461 1.3

Stifel Bank & Trust - a component of Global Wealth Management Selected Key Metrics (Unaudited) Selected operating data: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in 000s, except percentages) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change Net Interest Income $ 97,300 $ 57,994 67.8 $ 90,795 7.2 $ 272,114 $ 152,183 78.8 Bank loan loss provision 7,990 3,561 124.4 5,856 36.4 19,980 9,643 107.2 Charge-offs - 283 n/m 2,953 n/m 2,953 296 n/m Net Interest Margin 2.80 % 2.41 % 16.2 2.77 % 1.1 2.74 % 2.40 % 14.2

Financial Metrics: As of (in 000s, except percentages) 9/30/17 9/30/16 6/30/17 Total Assets $ 14,538,750 $ 11,018,615 $ 13,598,260 Total Equity 1,019,257 740,348 978,626 Total Loans, net 6,949,369 5,173,992 6,299,669 Total Deposits 12,883,961 9,885,441 12,050,474 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 3,687,248 3,139,438 3,448,548 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 3,550,962 2,237,112 3,304,090 Residential real estate 2,517,543 1,804,112 2,248,528 Commercial and industrial 2,380,417 1,558,284 2,064,052 Securities-based loans 1,839,981 1,452,913 1,755,592 Commercial real estate 78,614 63,680 71,517 Loans held for sale 166,335 217,316 139,676 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (8) 14.4 % 13.7 % 14.9 % Tier 1 capital ratio (8) 14.4 % 13.7 % 14.9 % Total capital ratio (8) 15.3 % 14.5 % 15.7 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (8) 7.1 % 7.5 % 7.2 % Credit Metrics: Allowance for loan losses $ 62,229 $ 39,145 $ 54,202 Allowance as a percentage of retained loans 0.92 % 0.79 % 0.88 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.05 % Total nonperforming assets 21,776 28,301 21,219 Nonperforming assets as % of total assets 0.15 % 0.25 % 0.15 %

Global Wealth Management Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 115,410 $ 117,596 (1.9 ) $ 120,344 (4.1 ) $ 356,331 $ 376,390 (5.3 ) Principal transactions 42,924 47,880 (10.4 ) 47,741 (10.1 ) 141,582 134,228 5.5 Brokerage revenues 158,334 165,476 (4.3 ) 168,085 (5.8 ) 497,913 510,618 (2.5 ) Asset management and service fees 179,830 143,152 25.6 172,889 4.0 515,383 431,864 19.3 Net interest 102,831 63,981 60.7 95,698 7.5 288,224 170,036 69.5 Investment banking 9,072 12,212 (25.7 ) 10,641 (14.7 ) 31,567 30,123 4.8 Other income 3,491 5,211 (33.0 ) 4,677 (25.4 ) 15,193 13,234 14.8 Net revenues 453,558 390,032 16.3 451,990 0.3 1,348,280 1,155,875 16.6 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 222,621 215,151 3.5 229,158 (2.9 ) 680,250 655,119 3.8 Non-compensation operating expenses 69,181 65,802 5.1 69,595 (0.6 ) 210,985 193,290 9.2 Total non-interest expenses 291,802 280,953 3.9 298,753 (2.3 ) 891,235 848,409 5.0 Income before income taxes $ 161,756 $ 109,079 48.3 $ 153,237 5.6 $ 457,045 $ 307,466 48.6 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 49.1 55.2 50.7 50.5 56.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 15.2 16.9 15.4 15.6 16.7 Income before income taxes 35.7 27.9 33.9 33.9 26.6

Institutional Group Summary Results of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change 6/30/17 %

Change 9/30/17 9/30/16 %

Change Revenues: Commissions $ 47,202 $ 53,676 (12.1 ) $ 51,920 (9.1 ) $ 153,819 $ 174,916 (12.1 ) Principal transactions 44,086 69,122 (36.2 ) 47,962 (8.1 ) 157,988 230,148 (31.4 ) Brokerage revenues 91,288 122,798 (25.7 ) 99,882 (8.6 ) 311,807 405,064 (23.0 ) Capital raising 70,850 46,265 53.1 92,159 (23.1 ) 225,071 147,260 52.8 Advisory fees 101,982 86,322 18.1 82,461 23.7 237,379 201,199 18.0 Investment banking 172,832 132,587 30.4 174,620 (1.0 ) 462,450 348,459 32.7 Other (11) 627 3,415 (81.6 ) 1,651 (62.0 ) 4,110 7,473 (45.0 ) Net revenues 264,747 258,800 2.3 276,153 (4.1 ) 778,367 760,996 2.3 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 158,926 158,126 0.5 164,532 (3.4 ) 467,098 462,115 1.1 Non-compensation operating expenses 54,104 55,751 (3.0 ) 58,729 (7.9 ) 166,788 182,253 (8.5 ) Total non-interest expenses 213,030 213,877 (0.4 ) 223,261 (4.6 ) 633,886 644,368 (1.6 ) Income before income taxes $ 51,717 $ 44,923 15.1 $ 52,892 (2.2 ) $ 144,481 $ 116,628 23.9 As a percentage of net revenues: Compensation and benefits 60.0 61.1 59.6 60.0 60.7 Non-compensation operating expenses 20.5 21.5 21.2 21.4 24.0 Income before income taxes 19.5 17.4 19.2 18.6 15.3

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company utilized certain non-GAAP calculations as additional measures to aid in understanding and analyzing the Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and September 30, 2016 and the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. Specifically, the Company believes that the non-GAAP measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures will allow for a better evaluation of the operating performance of the business and facilitate a meaningful comparison of the Company's results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for results that are presented in a manner consistent with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance. The non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures primarily exclude expenses which management believes are, in some instances, non-recurring and not representative of on-going business.

A limitation of utilizing these non-GAAP measures is that the GAAP accounting effects of these charges do, in fact, reflect the underlying financial results of the Company's business and these effects should not be ignored in evaluating and analyzing its financial results. Therefore, the Company believes that GAAP measures and the same respective non-GAAP measures of the Company's financial performance should be considered together.

The following table provides details with respect to reconciling net income and earnings per diluted common share on a GAAP basis for the three months ended September 30, 2017, June 30, 2017, and September 30, 2016 and the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 to net income and earnings per diluted common share on a non-GAAP basis for the same period.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in 000s) 9/30/17 9/30/16 6/30/17 9/30/17 9/30/16 GAAP net income $ 66,536 $ 17,814 $ 52,811 $ 184,859 $ 54,640 Preferred dividend 2,343 1,563 2,344 7,031 1,563 Net income available to common shareholders 64,193 16,251 50,467 177,828 53,077 Non-GAAP adjustments: Merger-related (12) 10,244 50,446 12,400 39,758 117,790 Litigation-related (13) - 11,796 20,000 20,000 11,796 Severance 2,538 - 2,420 9,493 - Provision for income taxes (5,369 ) (25,337 ) (13,640 ) (44,321 ) (51,143 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 7,413 36,905 21,180 24,930 78,443 Non-GAAP net income available to common shareholders $ 71,606 $ 53,156 $ 71,647 $ 202,758 $ 131,520 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 80,881 77,544 80,021 80,562 76,612 GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 0.82 $ 0.23 $ 0.66 $ 2.29 $ 0.71 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.09 0.48 0.26 0.31 1.03 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share $ 0.91 $ 0.71 $ 0.92 $ 2.60 $ 1.74 GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 0.79 $ 0.21 $ 0.63 $ 2.21 $ 0.69 Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.48 0.27 0.31 1.03 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted common share available to common shareholders $ 0.89 $ 0.69 $ 0.90 $ 2.52 $ 1.72

Footnotes

(1) Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to these non-GAAP measures are discussed within and under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(2) See further discussion of non-GAAP adjustments under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(3) During the first quarter of 2017, the Company adopted new accounting guidance associated with stock-based compensation.

(4) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the three months ended September 30, 2017 of 16.8% is calculated by adding merger-related and severance non-GAAP adjustments of $12.8 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $108.1 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $721.2 million. Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(5) Non-GAAP pre-tax margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 of 16.0% is calculated by adding litigation and merger-related and severance non-GAAP adjustments of $69.3 million to our GAAP income before income taxes of $270.4 million and dividing it by non-GAAP net revenues for the quarter of $2,124.3 million. Reconciliations of the Company's GAAP results to certain non-GAAP measures is discussed within and under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

(6) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average common shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average common shareholders' equity.

(7) Computed by dividing annualized net income by average tangible shareholders' equity or, in the case of non-GAAP return on tangible common equity, computed by dividing non-GAAP net income by average tangible shareholders' equity. Tangible common shareholders' equity equals total common shareholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets.

(8) Capital ratios are estimates at time of the Company's earning release.

(9) Includes 116, 125, and 119 independent contractors at September 30, 2017, September 30, 2016, and June 30, 2017, respectively.

(10) Includes client margin balances held by our broker-dealer subsidiaries and securities-based loans held at Stifel Bank.

(11) Includes net interest, asset management and service fees, and other income.

(12) Primarily related to charges attributable to integration-related activities, signing bonuses, amortization of restricted stock awards and promissory notes issued as retention, professional fees, and amortization of intangible assets acquired. These costs were directly related to acquisitions of certain businesses and are not representative of the costs of running the Company's on-going business.

(13) Primarily related to costs associated with the Company's previously disclosed legal matters.