Stifel's Public Finance Group Ranks No. 1 in 2016 Municipal Negotiated Issues

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - April 04, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. ( NYSE : SF) today announced that its Public Finance group led the nation in number of municipal negotiated issues in 2016, serving as sole or senior manager for 801 transactions with a total par value of more than $16.9 billion, according to data from Thomson Reuters SDC. It is the firm's third consecutive No. 1 ranking and its sixth consecutive top ten ranking (including acquired firms).

In addition, Stifel ranked No.1 nationally in par value and number of issues in the following categories:

K-12 Financing: 409 issues totaling nearly $8 billion

Tax Increment Financing: 118 issues totaling $2.9 billion

Negotiated Deals Below $25 Million: 574 issues totaling $5.1 billion

Stifel ranked No. 1 nationally in number of issues in the following category:

Bank Qualified Bonds: 221 issues totaling $1.3 billion

In the individual state rankings, Stifel was No. 1 in par value in Michigan and Missouri.

"Our success is a testament to the quality of our public finance team nationwide," said Ken Williams, Director, Municipal Finance Group. "We've continued to enhance our capabilities with the addition of several experienced bankers in the past couple of years. These professionals have added depth to our group, which allows us to provide even greater service to our clients. Our public finance team, along with our dedicated municipal sales group, our broader fixed income capital markets sales group, and our retail network, enables us to deliver superior results for our issuer clients."

Stifel Public Finance Information

A leader in public finance, Stifel's areas of expertise include state and local governments, tax increment/development districts, K-12 school districts, utilities, transportation agencies, higher education institutions, and pension. With 150 public finance associates in 30 offices, Stifel has one of the largest municipal finance practices in the country.

Stifel Company Information