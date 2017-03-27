Stingray and Alpine Canada Announce Mulityear Partnership

Stingray Music Named Official Music Partner of Alpine Canada

Alpine Canada is pleased to announce a multiyear partnership with Montreal based digital music provider Stingray in the category of 'Official Music Partner'. Stingray will join the Alpine Canada alpine family for the next Olympic Games and World Championships, through 2020. The partnership is anchored around direct support for athletes, including an official athlete ambassador role to be named at a later date. In addition, fans will be connected with Stingray's digital music channels at all Alpine Canada hosted events across Canada.

"We are honoured to have Stingray join the Alpine Canada family. The drive and entrepreneurial spirit of Stingray, evidenced by their remarkable success over the last number of years, aligns perfectly with the ambitions and drive of our athletes," said Mark Rubinstein, President and CEO at Alpine Canada. "We look forward to working together with Stingray in the years ahead to ensure that Canada remains a world leader in ski racing"

"Stingray has always been dedicated to promoting home-grown talent, and as such we are delighted to be Alpine Canada's Official Music Partner," said Eric Boyko, President, Cofounder, and CEO of Stingray. "Alpine Canada's mission of encouraging the highest levels of performance perfectly aligns with ours. The entire Stingray team is inspired by the passion and perseverance of our athletes, and look forward to following their rise to the podium."

ABOUT STINGRAY MUSIC

Stingray (TSX:RAY.A)(TSX:RAY.B) is a leading business-to-business multi-platform music and in-store media solutions provider operating on a global scale, reaching an estimated 400 million pay TV subscribers (or households) in 152 countries. Geared towards individuals and businesses alike, Stingray's products include the following leading digital music and video services: Stingray Music, Stingray Concerts, Stingray iConcerts, Stingray Brava, Stingray DJAZZ, Stingray Music Videos, Stingray Lite TV, Stingray Ambiance, Stingray Karaoke, Festival 4K, and Classica. Stingray also offers various business solutions, including music and digital display-based solutions, through its Stingray Business division. Stingray is headquartered in Montreal and currently has close to 350 employees worldwide, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, France, Israel, Australia and South Korea. Stingray was recognized in 2013 and 2014 as a finalist in the Top 50 of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ list, and figures amongst PROFIT magazine's fastest-growing Canadian companies. In 2016, Stingray was awarded best IR for an IPO at the IR Magazine Awards - Canada. For more information, please visit www.stingray.com

ABOUT ALPINE CANADA

Alpine Canada is the national governing body for alpine, para-alpine and ski cross racing in Canada. With the support of valued corporate partners along with the Government of Canada, Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, Alpine Canada develops Olympic, Paralympic, World Championship and World Cup medallists to stimulate visibility, inspiration and growth in the ski community.

